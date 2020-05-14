UAAP
After frontliners, Jia Morado now helping poor
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2020 - 10:49am

MANILA, Philippines — National team setter Jia Morado is shifting her donation drive to help vulnerable families and daily wage earners amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After raising more than Php1 million worth of medical supplies for different hospitals across the country, Morado and her partner Miguel de Guzman are now working toward providing relief goods.

Morado's "Every Little Thing Counts" project partnered with Sisters of the Poor of St. Catherine of Sienna and the Ateneo Center for Educational Development to provide food packs for families affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Athletes are lending a hand to the national team mainstay's efforts by donating their jerseys for another round of auctions, which helped in generating funds for the project.

Among those included in the second round of jersey auctions are national team middle blocker Maddie Madayag, BanKo Perlas' Nicole Tiamzon, F2 Logistics' Kim Fajardo and Ateneo's Dani Ravena.

La Salle legend Manilla Santos-Ng is also set to auction off her jersey for Morado's cause.

Apart from the jersey auction, those who wish they help may also donate funds through GCash and Paymaya.

Morado's project aims to reach the families of daily wage earners like garbage collectors, constriuction workers, tricycle and jeepney drivers who are struggling to find income during the lockdown.

