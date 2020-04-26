UAAP
National team setter Jia Morado (C) has raised more than Php 1 million for medical supplies amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Twitter/Jia Morado
Jia Morado raises P1M worth of medical supplies
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 26, 2020 - 10:34am

MANILA, Philippines — National team setter Jia Morado has been meet with tremendous success in her efforts to provide medical supplies for frontliners battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Together with partner Miguel de Guzman, Morado raised more than Php 1 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPEs), surgical gloves and N95 masks for 14 hospital beneficiaries.

The former Ateneo de Manila star raised funds through a number of ways, including jersey auctions of notable volleyball players like Morado herself.

Morado was able to surpass her intial goal of raising 100 PPEs, and a thousand each of N95 masks and surgical gloves.

With a total amount raised of Php1,028,031.75, Morado was able to donate 1,600 PPes, 4,000 gloves and 3,700 N95 masks to 14 different hospitals across the country.

Her efforts were warmly welcomed by the rest of the volleyball community and her supporters, many of whom contributed through the jersey auction and donations through GCash.

Morado announced on her twitter account on Saturday that all medical supplies were already in transit to the benificiary hospitals.

