James Yap
STAR/File
2004 PBA draft class batch of game-changers
Nelson Beltran (The Philippine Star) - April 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — And then there are three.

With Ranidel de Ocampo hanging his sneakers, James Yap, Marc Pingris and Sonny Thoss are left as the three remaining gems from the rich pool in what was easily one of the most exciting, deep PBA rookie draft exercises in 2004.

From their golden run in the Vietnam SEA Games in 2003, the main men of the Aric del Rosario-mentored national quintet bannered the talented cast in the 2004 PBA Rookie Draft, including eventual No. 4 pick De Ocampo.

Two-time UAAP MVP Rich Alvarez was the No. 1 draft selection by Shell and won the Rookie of the Year honors, but it’s No. 2 pick Yap who scaled great heights with his two MVP plums and championships collection, including a grand slam with San Mig Coffee in 2013-14.

Then there were the other blue-chippers in De Ocampo, No. 3 pick Pingris, No. 5 Thoss and No. 10 Gary David who would have their own stellar careers and valuable contributions as national players.

“It’s one of the best (drafts). During that year, you can’t go wrong with any of the first five,” said SBP official Ryan Gregorio, who then drafted Yap to build the foundation of what would be a many-time Purefoods champion team.

“What was nice picking at No. 2 then was that whatever would drop on our lap would be a welcome development,” Gregorio added. “Of course, it’s a huge blessing that it’s James who would turn out to be a franchise player. History will prove us correct.”

Gregorio was so impressed with the 2004 class, noting even the last selection – fourth-round choice Warren Ybanez – churned out a solid career.

Other first-rounders making their presence felt in the pro league were Denver Lopez (No. 6 by Red Bull), Ervin Sotto (No. 7 by Purefoods), Nelbert Omolon (No. 8 by Sta. Lucia) and Wesley Gonzales (No. 9 by FedEx).

From this list, no less than six gained Mythical Team selection in Yap, Pingris, De Ocampo, Thoss, Omolon and David.

Other 2004 class members carving pro careers were Paul Artadi, Carlo Sharma, Nino Gelig, Willy Wilson and Niño Marquez.

They’re considered among the best draft batches – a roster of mostly collegiate aces coming after the previous PBA draft featuring stars from the defunct MBL.

Alvarez and Gonzales starred for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their 2003 title run, Yap was the main man of the UE Warriors while De Ocampo and Sotto were backbones of the dominant St. Francis of Assisi team.

De Ocampo retired after 15 PBA seasons. Thoss is to play his last all-Filipino tourney, after which Alaska Milk is to retire his jersey. And that will leave Yap and Pingris as the last men standing from a draft class of game-changers.

JAMES YAP MARC PINGRIS RANIDEL DE OCAMPO VIETNAM SEA GAMES
