Ara Galang joins jersey auction for coronavirus frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — Former DLSU star Ara Galang is joining efforts to raise funds for frontliners combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in our country.
Galang, who now plays for F2 Logistics in the Philippine Superliga, has put up one of her jerseys during her collegiate career for auction.
The 25-year-old reached out to fellow volleyball star Jia Morado, who has been organizing fund raising projects for personal protective equipment (PPEs) and face masks for hospitals amid the pandemic.
It's very touching to see people come together for a great cause!— Julia Morado (@juliacmorado) March 28, 2020
Let us continue supporting the ongoing relief efforts happening in the country right now!
Together, we can! For our frontliners, WE WILL! ????#EveryLittleThingsCounts #ForOurFrontlinersPH pic.twitter.com/jDyDHy0BeK
Morado was the first to auction off her own college jersey earlier this week.
Bidding something special to me, for those who are doing extra special things for us ????— Julia Morado (@juliacmorado) March 27, 2020
If you don’t win, we hope you can still donate to our cause! ????
Starting bid: 1,200
Please bid with increments of 100.
Last bid accepted on April 1 at 12NN ???? pic.twitter.com/CiaY3VhjDN
Fans who are interested in the jerseys may bid until April 1.
Apart from the auction, Morado is using GCash as a way to encourage others to donate as little as Php 10 for the cause.
As of posting, Morado has raised almost Php 240,000 in her efforts.
We know that there are still a lot of other locations that will be needing PPEs in their fight against COVID-19!— Julia Morado (@juliacmorado) March 28, 2020
But little by little, we’re getting there! Because together, we can! For our frontliners, WE WILL! ????#EveryLittleThingCounts #ForOurFrontlinersPH pic.twitter.com/ZQwOj9XGRU
- Latest
- Trending