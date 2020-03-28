Pacquiao negative for COVID-19 after being tested twice

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao said he has tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) twice but added that once he experiences symptoms of the deadly virus he will undergo swab testing with the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

“Twice na,” said Pacquiao in a brief phone interview on Saturday from his quarantined home in Dasmarinas Village in Makati.

Pacquiao said the members of his family also took the tests using a “rapid-testing kit,” which was provided him by a friend from South Korea.

“Negative. We’re in good health. No symptoms,” said Pacquiao, who did not say if members of his staff or his household took the test.

The boxing icon vouched for the integrity of the testing kit that was used, saying it’s the same one being used in South Korea.

“Maganda ‘yan,” said Pacquiao, who added that he took the second test last Friday and the first one a few days earlier.

Pacquiao assured everybody, including his fellow residents at Dasmarinas Village, that he is safe from COVID-19.

“Negative,” he said after he received an official letter from Barangay Dasmarinas considering him a “person under monitoring” (PUM) because he was seen partying with fellow Sen. Koko Pimentel, who was found positive for COVID-19.

Two other senators, Migz Zubiri and Sonny Angara, have also tested positive for the virus.

“For your own family and household’s safety, please have yourself self-quarantined, stay home. No one, including any of your household, can come out,” the letter said.

Pacquiao said has diligently observed self-quarantine even before he received the letter, and urged his countrymen to do the same.

“Just obey the orders of the government,” he said, adding that he fears that the situation is far from over.

“Not only in our country but the whole world. Buong mundo. Parang peak pa lang,” he said.

Pacquiao said he has not left his home since March 23 when the Senate held a special session.

“After that, nag-home quarantine na ako. Hindi na po ako lumabas ng aming bahay,” he said.

Pacquiao said he is saddened by the fact that three of his fellow senators have tested positive for COVID-19, and that he could not be present during the release of the 57,6000 test kits donated by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma through his Manny Pacquiao Foundation the other day.

“Nag-stay na lang ako sa bahay,” he said.