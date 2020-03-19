4 things a sports fan can do during coronavirus suspensions

MANILA, Philippines — Normalcy in the world has been put to a halt following the threat of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

Sporting events and athletes, which are usually sources of distraction from the chaos, have also felt the brunt of the threat with almost all major sporting events skidding to a stop amid the situation.

From local leagues like the PBA, UAAP and NCAA, to the NBA, Major League Baseball, Premier League and National Hockey League, sports has been put on hold indefinitely.

So what can sports fans do during this extraordinary time where their favorite past time is taking a break?

1. Take a look back on highlights, iconic games

Go on a blast from the past and relive iconic sports moments thru highlights and full games uploaded on Youtube.

For starters, the NBA has a wide range of full-game highlights and compilations to get a basketball fan through the break.

Full games can also be streamed through NBA League Pass — which will be offered free for everyone during the season suspension.

Local leagues like the NCAA and the UAAP also have highlights and full games on Youtube and other streaming services to help you relive that game-day excitement.

Even NBA players have admitted turning to their highlights as a way to cope.

Any @NBA players going to @YouTube to watch their own highlights due to withdrawals? ???? — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) March 16, 2020

Every day is a throwback day for sports fans and athletes alike as we wait for the hostilities to begin again.

2. Listen to podcasts about sports

Apart from live games, commentary and debates are also a constant during the sports seasons.

But with the action put on hold, sports fans can listen in on sports podcasts to keep the conversation going.

The NBA has a number of podcasts like "The Lowe Post" featuring NBA writer Zach Lowe. Sports website The Ringer also has a series of podcasts featuring different leagues like the NBA and the NFL.

Under Armour also has a podcast called The Only Way is Through where they feature athlete profiles of Under Armour athletes and how they have pushed through in their careers.

Locally, PumaPodcast also has a podcast show focusing on women in sports called Go Hard Girls that feature female athletes.

3. Watch sports movies, series

Fans can also turn to movies featuring their favorite sports stars while waiting for the coronavirus situation to blow over.

Classic movies like Space Jam, The Mighty Ducks, Rocky and Coach Carter will do well to ease a sports fan's separation anxiety from their favorite past time.

Other than movies, fans can also stream sports anime like Slam Dunk, Captain Tsubasa and Haikyuu to quench their sports thirst.

4. Play console/mobile sports games

Sports leagues may be suspended in the real world, but the grind continues on in a video game setting.

If you have a console at home, sports fans can play games like NBA 2k and FIFA to live out their own version of the 2020 season.

Mobile sports games can also give fans a little entertainment during home quarantine.

The sports world is on hold indefinitely, but it doesn't mean sports fans need to stop doing what they love the most.