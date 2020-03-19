UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
A cricket fan painted with the colours of the Indian national flag on his body cheers before the first one day international (ODI) cricket match of a three-match series between India and South Africa at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on March 12, 2020.
SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP
4 things a sports fan can do during coronavirus suspensions
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 10:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Normalcy in the world has been put to a halt following the threat of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

Sporting events and athletes, which are usually sources of distraction from the chaos, have also felt the brunt of the threat with almost all major sporting events skidding to a stop amid the situation.

From local leagues like the PBA, UAAP and NCAA, to the NBA, Major League Baseball, Premier League and National Hockey League, sports has been put on hold indefinitely.

So what can sports fans do during this extraordinary time where their favorite past time is taking a break?

1. Take a look back on highlights, iconic games

Go on a blast from the past and relive iconic sports moments thru highlights and full games uploaded on Youtube.

For starters, the NBA has a wide range of full-game highlights and compilations to get a basketball fan through the break.

Full games can also be streamed through NBA League Pass — which will be offered free for everyone during the season suspension.

Local leagues like the NCAA and the UAAP also have highlights and full games on Youtube and other streaming services to help you relive that game-day excitement.

Even NBA players have admitted turning to their highlights as a way to cope.

Every day is a throwback day for sports fans and athletes alike as we wait for the hostilities to begin again.

2. Listen to podcasts about sports

Apart from live games, commentary and debates are also a constant during the sports seasons. 

But with the action put on hold, sports fans can listen in on sports podcasts to keep the conversation going.

The NBA has a number of podcasts like "The Lowe Post" featuring NBA writer Zach Lowe. Sports website The Ringer also has a series of podcasts featuring different leagues like the NBA and the NFL.

Under Armour also has a podcast called The Only Way is Through where they feature athlete profiles of Under Armour athletes and how they have pushed through in their careers.

Locally, PumaPodcast also has a podcast show focusing on women in sports called Go Hard Girls that feature female athletes.

3. Watch sports movies, series

Fans can also turn to movies featuring their favorite sports stars while waiting for the coronavirus situation to blow over.

Classic movies like Space Jam, The Mighty Ducks, Rocky and Coach Carter will do well to ease a sports fan's separation anxiety from their favorite past time.

Other than movies, fans can also stream sports anime like Slam Dunk, Captain Tsubasa and Haikyuu to quench their sports thirst.

4. Play console/mobile sports games

Sports leagues may be suspended in the real world, but the grind continues on in a video game setting.

If you have a console at home, sports fans can play games like NBA 2k and FIFA to live out their own version of the 2020 season.

Mobile sports games can also give fans a little entertainment during home quarantine.

The sports world is on hold indefinitely, but it doesn't mean sports fans need to stop doing what they love the most. 

2019-N-COV BASKETBALL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 FOOTBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Roger Mayweather, 58
12 hours ago
Roger Mayweather, former world champion, renowned boxing trainer and uncle of retired superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr., died...
Sports
fbfb
Greg tight-lipped on plans
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra center-on-leave Greg Slaughter is still in the US on an extended vacation and wouldn’t reveal when...
Sports
fbfb
NBA chief defends league over virus tests for 'wealthy'
1 hour ago
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio slammed NBA teams for being able to access COVID-19 tests after it emerged four members...
Sports
fbfb
COVID-19 hampers Pinoy golfers’ Olympic Qualifying drive
By Dante Navarro | 20 hours ago
2018 Asian Games gold medalist Yuka Saso and former LPGA Tour campaigner Dottie Ardina, who stood at No. 42 and 44, respectively,...
Sports
fbfb
Hidilyn Diaz keeps focus as virus scare threatens Tokyo Olympic mission
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
The 2016 Rio silver medalist took to social media to say she is far from being distracted nor disheartened with the recent...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
42 minutes ago
How to get NBA League Pass for free during season stoppage
By Luisa Morales | 42 minutes ago
The league announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) it is offering its League Pass service free to all fans until April...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Hodge, Ross join Cariaso's initiative to help PBA personnel amid season stoppage
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Intending to provide salaries for PBA game-day personnel during the season suspension due to the coronavirus situation, Cariaso...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Ardina bags ALPG ClubCar series crown
By Dante Navarro | 12 hours ago
Dottie Ardina went Down Under early in the season aiming to toughen up as part of her Symetra Tour buildup and at the same...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Hidilyn is keeping the faith
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Despite the possibility of her Tokyo Olympic bid being stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hidilyn Diaz vowed to continue to...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
PBA lends hand to game-day crew
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Basketball Association is making sure game-day personnel financially hit by the league’s suspension of...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with