10th ASEAN Para Games reset to October

MANILA, Philippines – From January to March to May, the 10th ASEAN Para Games was rescheduled for another date and pushed to October this year due to the COVID-19 scare.

This was the decision made by the ASEAN Para Sports Federation Board recently in line with the worsening situation not just in the Philippines, but the whole world, that was caused by the pandemic outbreak.

The ASPFB board of governors has agreed that the biennial event for differently abled athletes in the region be moved from March 21-27 to October 3-9 on the condition that the COVID-19 “is put under control and no longer a threat to human.”

“APSF is adhering strictly to the guidelines and preventive measures stipulated by the World Health Organization and health authorities to help contain the pandemic in the respective ASEAN nations to protect the health, welfare and safety of all participating athletes, officials and contingents,” the APSF said in a statement.

It was the third time the biennial event for differently abled athletes was rescheduled.

The games was originally set in January but was pushed to March due to lack of funds.

It was postponed again and there were reports that it be moved to May due to COVID-19, which has forced government to put the whole of Luzon under “enhanced community quarantine” to prevent or slow down its spread.

And now, the ASPFB wants to hold it in October.

Philippine Paralympic Committee vice president Tom Carrasco said members of the national paralympic team were asked to go to their respective homes as training was momentarily halted.