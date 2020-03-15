Report: Pistons' Wood is third NBA player to contract coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — A third NBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood, who played against NBA patient zero Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz last Sunday, is reportedly asymptomatic and "doing well".

Detroit Pistons‘ Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Wood had 30 and 11 rebounds against Rudy Gobert on Saturday night before a career-high 32 on Wednesday.



Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2020

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported the news.

Wood's positive result marks the first case of the virus outside of the Utah Jazz.

Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell was the second player to contract the virus.

The NBA suspended its season abruptly on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) due to Gobert's positive result.

League commissioner Adam Silver said the suspension will last for at least 30 days.