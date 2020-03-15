UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Detroit's Christian Wood is the third NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus
AFP
Report: Pistons' Wood is third NBA player to contract coronavirus
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 15, 2020 - 10:57am

MANILA, Philippines — A third NBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood, who played against NBA patient zero Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz last Sunday, is reportedly asymptomatic and "doing well".

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported the news. 

Wood's positive result marks the first case of the virus outside of the Utah Jazz.

Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell was the second player to contract the virus.

The NBA suspended its season abruptly on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) due to Gobert's positive result.

League commissioner Adam Silver said the suspension will last for at least 30 days.

2019-N-COV BASKETBALL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Concussion wouldn’t stop Marcial
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Now it can be told. After Eumir Marcial stopped Mongolia’s Byamba Otgonbaatar in the quarterfinals of the Asia/Oceania...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
By Luisa Morales | 9 days ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening...
Sports
fbfb
'Steph Back': Warriors' Curry to make return vs Raptors
By Luisa Morales | 10 days ago
Curry had only played four games in the season before breaking his left hand and needing surgery to recover.
Sports
fbfb
NBA-backed Africa league postpones launch over virus
11 days ago
The launch of the inaugural Basketball Africa League has been postponed due to fears over the new-coronavirus outbreak, the...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Lakers sign Dion Waiters for rest of NBA season
By Luisa Morales | 9 days ago
After the Lakers waived Troy Daniels on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), the squad was able to open up a roster spot for the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
50 minutes ago
Report: Tokyo Olympics may be pushed back to 2022 due to coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 50 minutes ago
The two-year postponement would take a lighter toll on financial ramifications for the International Olympic Committee (IOC)...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
NBA patient zero Gobert donating $500,000 for coronavirus aid
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Gobert's positive result for the virus prompted the league to halt its activities for at least 30 days.
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Yeng upbeat on NLEX chances
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said yesterday he’s looking forward to the resumption of practice and games but until the PBA...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Adamson, UST share Jrs. title
12 hours ago
Santo Tomas and Adamson U have been declared UAAP co-champions in the inaugural girls’ basketball following the cancellation...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Golf courses bear brunt of COVID-19
By Dante Navarro | 12 hours ago
A number of top golf courses outside of the metropolis face a challenging month or so after President Duterte placed the entire...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with