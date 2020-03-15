UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz
AFP
NBA patient zero Gobert donating $500,000 for coronavirus aid
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 15, 2020 - 10:37am

MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, is donating $500,000 for coronavirus aid.

In a statement published on the NBA website, Gobert has pledged $200,000 to part-time employees of the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City whose jobs were affected by the NBA suspension.

Gobert's positive result for the virus prompted the league to halt its activities for at least 30 days.

Meanwhile, the All-Star center is also donating $100,000 to support coronavirus-related social services in Utah and Oklahoma City.

The Jazz were visiting the OKC Thunder for an away game when Gobert tested positive.

Gobert will also be giving roughly $111,000 to his home country France.

"I am humbled by the tireless efforts and care of people aroun the globe for those affected by COVID-19, especially my own communities of Utah and France," Gobert said in a statement.

"I know there are countless ways that people have been impacted. These donations are a small token that reflect my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference," he added.

Gobert was recently criticized for his behavior prior to his positive diagnosis.

The French cager joked about the NBA's policies regarding close contact with fans and media days before his test result came back.

Gobert was reportedly careless in the Utah Jazz locker room, touching other players and their belongings. 

He was also filmed touching all the microphones and recording devices of media personnel in a press conference.

Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the virus hours after Gobert's result.

The Utah Jazz big man issued an apology a day after.

The NBA is not planning on issuing any fines or suspensions to the player for his actions.

2019-N-COV BASKETBALL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Concussion wouldn’t stop Marcial
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Now it can be told. After Eumir Marcial stopped Mongolia’s Byamba Otgonbaatar in the quarterfinals of the Asia/Oceania...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
By Luisa Morales | 9 days ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening...
Sports
fbfb
'Steph Back': Warriors' Curry to make return vs Raptors
By Luisa Morales | 10 days ago
Curry had only played four games in the season before breaking his left hand and needing surgery to recover.
Sports
fbfb
NBA-backed Africa league postpones launch over virus
11 days ago
The launch of the inaugural Basketball Africa League has been postponed due to fears over the new-coronavirus outbreak, the...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Lakers sign Dion Waiters for rest of NBA season
By Luisa Morales | 9 days ago
After the Lakers waived Troy Daniels on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), the squad was able to open up a roster spot for the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
50 minutes ago
Report: Tokyo Olympics may be pushed back to 2022 due to coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 50 minutes ago
The two-year postponement would take a lighter toll on financial ramifications for the International Olympic Committee (IOC)...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Report: Pistons' Wood is third NBA player to contract coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood, who played against NBA patient zero Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz last Sunday, is reportedly...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Yeng upbeat on NLEX chances
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said yesterday he’s looking forward to the resumption of practice and games but until the PBA...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Adamson, UST share Jrs. title
12 hours ago
Santo Tomas and Adamson U have been declared UAAP co-champions in the inaugural girls’ basketball following the cancellation...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Golf courses bear brunt of COVID-19
By Dante Navarro | 12 hours ago
A number of top golf courses outside of the metropolis face a challenging month or so after President Duterte placed the entire...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with