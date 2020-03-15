NBA patient zero Gobert donating $500,000 for coronavirus aid

MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, is donating $500,000 for coronavirus aid.

In a statement published on the NBA website, Gobert has pledged $200,000 to part-time employees of the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City whose jobs were affected by the NBA suspension.

Gobert's positive result for the virus prompted the league to halt its activities for at least 30 days.

Meanwhile, the All-Star center is also donating $100,000 to support coronavirus-related social services in Utah and Oklahoma City.

The Jazz were visiting the OKC Thunder for an away game when Gobert tested positive.

Gobert will also be giving roughly $111,000 to his home country France.

"I am humbled by the tireless efforts and care of people aroun the globe for those affected by COVID-19, especially my own communities of Utah and France," Gobert said in a statement.

"I know there are countless ways that people have been impacted. These donations are a small token that reflect my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference," he added.

Gobert was recently criticized for his behavior prior to his positive diagnosis.

The French cager joked about the NBA's policies regarding close contact with fans and media days before his test result came back.

Gobert was reportedly careless in the Utah Jazz locker room, touching other players and their belongings.

He was also filmed touching all the microphones and recording devices of media personnel in a press conference.

Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the virus hours after Gobert's result.

The Utah Jazz big man issued an apology a day after.

The NBA is not planning on issuing any fines or suspensions to the player for his actions.