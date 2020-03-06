UAAP
San Juan sweeps Pampanga, enters divisional finale
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - March 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning titlist San Juan-Go For Gold booked a North Division finals return after completing a two-game sweep of Pampanga-ADG Group of Companies with a 91-83 victory Wednesday night at the San Andres Sports Complex. 

Former PBA player John Wilson put in all-around numbers of 26 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals as the Knights scored a follow-up to their 86-84 Game 1 escape act.

Jhonard Clarito (14-14) and CJ Isit (13) also made their marks while Game 1 hero Mike Ayonayon contributed 13 for the top-seeded San Juan, which will be facing the winner of the Manila-Makati duel for the North Division trophy. 

“We just banked on our experience in this game to hold off Pampanga. Our composure prevailed,” said coach Randy Alcantara.

After a physical duel in the first three quarters, the Knights leaned on Wilson, Clarito, Ayonayon and Isit midway through the payoff period, unloading a lethal 11-3 run to get an 86-73 separation.

Dexter Maiquez paced the depleted Giant Lanterns with 18 markers and 11 boards following the ejection of star gunner Michael Juico, who got tossed out late in the first quarter on a disqualifying foul on San Juan’s Art Aquino. 

Pampanga big man Reil Cervantes also incurred a flagrant foul in the heat of the semifinal war with San Juan team owner Jinggoy Estrada drawing his own infraction that was assessed to the Knights coach.

Meanwhile, No. 3 Makati-Super Crunch staved off elimination and forged a rubber match with a 75-59 rout of Manila-Frontrow.

Joshua Torralba led the way for the Skyscrapers with 23 points, three rebounds and two blocks while Jong Baloria and Cedrick Ablaza contributed 15 and 10 markers, respectively.

