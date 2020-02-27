Kaya Iloilo settles for scoreless draw vs Tampines in AFC Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Kaya Iloilo FC and Singaporean club Tampines Rovers baffled to a scoreless draw in Group H of the AFC Club Group Stage at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

Lackluster offense from both sides of the pitch prevented Kaya and Tampines from finding the back of the net.

Jayson Panhay gave Kaya its best chance on goal in the 28th minute with a free kick but narrowly missed the target.

Kaya goalkeeper Mike Casas was the hero of the night, making huge saves to keep his team afloat.

In the 22nd minute, Irwan Shah Arismail fired off a good chance for the Tampines in the penalty area but Casas was able to stop the shot.

With the draw, both Kaya and the Rovers have four points apiece.

But the Philippine club remains on top of the group with a better overall goal difference.

Kaya Iloilo will face Indonesian club PSM Makassar in an away match on March 10.