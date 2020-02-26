UAAP
Stephan Schrock (R) and the Ceres Negros FC settled for a draw against Vietnamese club Than Quang Ninh on Tuesday
AFC
Ceres Negros settles for draw vs Than Quang Ninh
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2020 - 8:25am

MANILA, Philippines — Ceres Negros split points with Vietnamese football club Than Quang Ninh in a 2-2 draw in the 2020 AFC Cup at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

The Busmen were able to retain the top spot in Group G, posting four points with a win and a draw.

It was the Vietnamese who found the back of the net first, with Jeremie Dwayne Lynch scoring in the 26th minute.

Late in the first half, Ceres Negros was able to catch a break with Bienvenido Maranon taken down in the penalty area by Nguyen Hai Huy.

The Spanish footballer eased in a penalty kick to equalize the match at halftime, 1-1.

In the second half, OJ Porteria gave the home team a taste of the lead -- getting past the Vietnamese keeper in the 62nd minute.

But the lead was short-lived as Hai Huy scored eight minutes after to level the game once again.

Despite efforts from the Busmen to get past their opponents, the 2019 Philippines Football League champions couldn't eke out another goal.

Ceres will hope to bounce back with a win against Bali United on March 11 at the same venue.











