ONE Championship exec offers Singapore trip to bullied kid

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has offered an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore to Quaden Bayles, a Australian bullying victim.

Bayles, a nine-year-old with dwarfism, was launched into the spotlight with a viral video of him breaking down due to a bullying episode.

Sityodtong uploaded a video on Friday saying that he was heartbroken after seeing Bayles' situation.

"I just wanted to let you know that you have a friend out here in Asia and I know you're going through incredible suffering and pain," Sityodtong said, addressing Bayles in the video.

"I can't imagine what you must be going through. But I want you to know that God gives the toughest battles to his bravest and strongest soldiers and for sure you are one of them," he added.

Sityodtong gave motivational messages to the nine-year-old, as well as the offer for the trip to Singapore.

Apart from the vacation, Sityodtong also offered the services of his mixed martial arts school Evolve MMA to give Bayles the skills to protect himself in the future.

The MMA pioneer posted an update on his offer Friday night, saying that Bayles and his family had accepted his invite.

"I just got off the phone with his amazing mom, Yarraka. She has graciously accepted my invitation to come to Sinagpore for an all-expenses-paid vacation so Quaden can learn martial arts at EVOLVE and explore this beautiful city," Sityodtong wrote.

"Our instructors and I will be sure to bully-proof Quaden, and I will personally teach him key self-defense concepts and skills," he added.

Yarraka Bayles uploaded a Facebook live of her son during the breakdown in an attempt to raise awareness on the effects of bullying.

In the video, the nine-year-old Bayles continuously asks his mother for a knife and expressing that he wants to end his life.

Since the video's virality on social media, a number of big personalities have reached out to the Bayles family.

Those who have expressed their support for Bayles include Australian actor Hugh Jackman.

US comedian Brad Williams, who was born with a condition called achondroplasia dwarfism, set up a Go-Fund Me page to bring Bayles and his mother to Disneyland in California.