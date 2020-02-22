UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong offered a all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore to bullied Australian kid Quaden Bayles
ONE Championship/Stand Tall 4 Dwarfism
ONE Championship exec offers Singapore trip to bullied kid
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 22, 2020 - 10:28am

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has offered an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore to Quaden Bayles, a Australian bullying victim.

Bayles, a nine-year-old with dwarfism, was launched into the spotlight with a viral video of him breaking down due to a bullying episode.

Sityodtong uploaded a video on Friday saying that he was heartbroken after seeing Bayles' situation.

"I just wanted to let you know that you have a friend out here in Asia and I know you're going through incredible suffering and pain," Sityodtong said, addressing Bayles in the video.

"I can't imagine what you must be going through. But I want you to know that God gives the toughest battles to his bravest and strongest soldiers and for sure you are one of them," he added.

Sityodtong gave motivational messages to the nine-year-old, as well as the offer for the trip to Singapore.

Apart from the vacation, Sityodtong also offered the services of his mixed martial arts school Evolve MMA to give Bayles the skills to protect himself in the future.

The MMA pioneer posted an update on his offer Friday night, saying that Bayles and his family had accepted his invite.

"I just got off the phone with his amazing mom, Yarraka. She has graciously accepted my invitation to come to Sinagpore for an all-expenses-paid vacation so Quaden can learn martial arts at EVOLVE and explore this beautiful city," Sityodtong wrote.

"Our instructors and I will be sure to bully-proof Quaden, and I will personally teach him key self-defense concepts and skills," he added.

Yarraka Bayles uploaded a Facebook live of her son during the breakdown in an attempt to raise awareness on the effects of bullying.

In the video, the nine-year-old Bayles continuously asks his mother for a knife and expressing that he wants to end his life.

Since the video's virality on social media, a number of big personalities have reached out to the Bayles family.

Those who have expressed their support for Bayles include Australian actor Hugh Jackman.

US comedian Brad Williams, who was born with a condition called achondroplasia dwarfism, set up a Go-Fund Me page to bring Bayles and his mother to Disneyland in California.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Greg deserves fair treatment
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s clearly unfair to even speculate that Ginebra center Greg Slaughter’s decision to take a sabbatical from the PBA was prompted by rumors of an impending trade. He deserves a lot more credit than...
Sports
fbfb
San Juan, Pampanga in semis
By John Bryan Ulanday | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Reigning champion San Juan-Go For Gold and fourth-seed Pampanga-ADG Group of Companies booted out their respective foes to arrange an exciting North Division semifinals in the Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season last...
Sports
fbfb
Lascuña makes move with 68
By Dante Navarro | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Tony Lascuña sustained a second-round effort of 69 with a three-under 68, moving from joint 65th to a share of 39th in the third round of the Final Qualifying Stage of the 2020 Asian Tour, which found a solo...
Sports
fbfb
Sponsored
Fury, Wilder to clash in world heavyweight title rematch
20 hours ago
WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King”...
Sports
fbfb
NLEX's Jericho Cruz to represent Guam in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After more than ten years since his last stint with the national team, Cruz is back in the Northern Marina Island lineup according...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
10 minutes ago
Lakers waive Cousins; showdown vs Clippers rescheduled to April
By Luisa Morales | 10 minutes ago
Per NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers released Cousins despite his hopes for a playoff return.
Sports
fbfb
50 minutes ago
ONE Championship exec offers Singapore trip to bullied kid
By Luisa Morales | 50 minutes ago
Bayles, a nine-year-old with dwarfism, was launched into the spotlight with a viral video of him breaking down due to a bullying...
Sports
fbfb
Millet, Lim seek repeat victories
February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Arvin Jay Millet and Carlos Lim set out for a reprise of their stirring opening-leg victories when the 2020 National Drag Racing Championships resume today and tomorrow at the Clark International Speedway’s...
11 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
BMY hosts NCA derby
February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
BMY Binangonan takes its turn to host a National Cockers Alliance derby on Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.
11 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Improving Philippine sports
By Bill Velasco | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Philippine amateur sports has many inherent flaws, though no fault of current and immediate past officials.
11 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with