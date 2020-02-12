UAAP
Ceres Negros FC dominated Cambodian squad Svay Rieng in their AFC Cup Group G opener on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
AFC Cup Twitter
Ceres Negros routs Cambodian squad in AFC Cup opener
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 12, 2020 - 11:24am

MANILA, Philippines – Ceres Negros FC began their AFC Cup campaign with a rousing 4-0 beating of Cambodian club Svay Rieng at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

Two early goals from Takashi Odawara and Josh Grommen in the 13th and the 14th minute marks, respectively, put the Busmen firmly in front of their Group G opponents.

Ceres goalkeeper Roland Muller was also called on in the 23rd minute to save the day after Grommen brought down Svay Rieng midfielder Jean Mbarga in the penalty area.

Muller saved Thiago Dos Santos' strike to keep the Busmen's two-goal advantage intact.

In the second half, a brace from Bienve Marañon all but sealed the deal for Negros — adding two more goals to the Busmen's name in the 55th and 70th minute mark.

Ceres Negros faces Than Quang Ninh of Vietnam on February 25 in their second group stage match.

