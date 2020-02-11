UAAP
Jack Danielle Animam & Thirdy Ravena
Animam, Aquino, Ravena share PSA Awards limelight
(The Philippine Star) - February 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Three individuals who played a huge part in completing a season to remember are bound to reap the fruits of their hard work.

Jack Danielle Animam and her venerable coach at National University, Patrick Aquino, along with Ateneo stalwart Thirdy Ravena will be the recipients of special awards in the coming SMC-PSA (Philippine Sportswriters Association) Annual Awards Night at the Centennial Hall of the Manila Hotel.

Ravena is the year’s Mr. Basketball while Animam and Aquino are going to be the first awardees of Ms. Basketball and Coach of the Year honors from the country’s oldest media organization, established in 1949.

The three are part of the long honor roll headed by 2019 Athlete of the Year Team Philippines, which will be feted in a grand March 6 ceremony presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Milo, Cignal TV, Philippine Basketball Association, Rain or Shine and AirAsia.

Animam and Aquino formed part of the undefeated National University Lady Bulldogs, who extended their reign as UAAP women’s basketball champions following yet another perfect season campaign.

The team copped a sixth straight UAAP title with another 16-0 record, including a sweep of University of Santo Tomas in the finals.

Overall, the Bulldogs have extended their unprecedented winning streak to 96 games in a six-year span.

Aquino also served as architect of the Gilas Pilipinas women’s 5-on-5 and 3x3 teams that brought home the breakthrough golds in the last 30th Southeast Asian Games.

And Ravena?

The well-built Ateneo guard served as the catalyst of the Blue Eagles completing an unprecedented 16-0 campaign in the UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball tournament.

