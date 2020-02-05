Palarong Pambansa to proceed amid coronavirus threat

MANILA, Philippines – The Palarong Pambansa, an annual multi-sports event for K-12 students, will push through as scheduled amid the new coronavirus threat that hit the country recently.

Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones on Wednesday made the announcement that they are postponing all off-campus events, including the Palaro, but made clarifications hours later that the summer meet will be held as planned in Marikina City in May.

“We reiterate that the Palarong Pambansa is not included in the list since it will officially open by May this year,” said the DepEd via its official social media sites.

DepEd though has reasons to consider calling off the Palaro since the event usually draws up 20,000 to 30,000 participants consisting of athletes, coaches and officials from 17 participating regions.

That is not counting thousands more including spectators who will watch all the games.

Cancelling the Palaro will minimize the risk of exposure of the student athletes to the deadly virus.

The DepEd might be betting on the chance that by May, the dangers of the nCoV outbreak will dissipate.

The Palaro had already suffered a setback when its original host, Occidental Mindoro, was forced to withdraw after its province was devastated by Typhoon Tisoy last December.

It was now moved to Marikina City.