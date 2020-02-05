UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The DepEd might be betting on the chance that by May, the dangers of the nCoV outbreak will dissipate.
STAR/File
Palarong Pambansa to proceed amid coronavirus threat
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2020 - 2:56pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Palarong Pambansa, an annual multi-sports event for K-12 students, will push through as scheduled amid the new coronavirus threat that hit the country recently.

Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones on Wednesday made the announcement that they are postponing all off-campus events, including the Palaro, but made clarifications hours later that the summer meet will be held as planned in Marikina City in May. 

“We reiterate that the Palarong Pambansa is not included in the list since it will officially open by May this year,” said the DepEd via its official social media sites.

DepEd though has reasons to consider calling off the Palaro since the event usually draws up 20,000 to 30,000 participants consisting of athletes, coaches and officials from 17 participating regions.

That is not counting thousands more including spectators who will watch all the games.

Cancelling the Palaro will minimize the risk of exposure of the student athletes to the deadly virus.

The DepEd might be betting on the chance that by May, the dangers of the nCoV outbreak will dissipate.

The Palaro had already suffered a setback when its original host, Occidental Mindoro, was forced to withdraw after its province was devastated by Typhoon Tisoy last December.

It was now moved to Marikina City.

CORONAVIRUS PALARO PALARONG PAMBANSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Will crippled Eagles still fly high?
15 hours ago
Despite losing five key players, including the sensational Thirdy Ravena, Ateneo remains deadly as ever as it seeks back-to-back...
Sports
fbfb
Dwight Howard returns to Slam Dunk event at NBA All-Star Game
4 hours ago
Former Slam Dunk Contest champion Dwight Howard, NBA All-Stars Damian Lillard and Trae Young and Toronto's Pascal Siakam are...
Sports
fbfb
It would’ve been a KO
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 5, 2020 - 12:00am
It wasn’t exactly the way IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran wanted his first defense against Mexico’s Daniel Valladares to end at the Jardin Cerveza Expo in Guadalupe city, Nuevo Leon state, Metro...
Sports
fbfb
Eala rises to No. 4 in world rankings
By Olmin Leyba | February 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Filipina teen ace Alex Eala continues her rise in the international stage as the newly-minted Australian Open juniors titlist catapulted to fourth in the latest International Tennis Federation world rankings.
Sports
fbfb
Final 3X3 pool known today
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
SBP’s 3x3 selection committee will meet at 10 this morning in the governing body’s head office at the PhilSports...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
39 minutes ago
Palarong Pambansa to proceed amid coronavirus threat
By Joey Villar | 39 minutes ago
The Palarong Pambansa, an annual multi-sports event for K-12 students, will push through as scheduled amid the new coronavirus...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Giannis powers NBA-best Bucks to win; Lakers rip Spurs
1 hour ago
Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the league-leading...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pacquiao 'too busy with basketball' to think of next fight
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Manny Pacquiao is too busy with basketball and other non-boxing matters that there’s no urgency in staging his return...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Knicks split with president as NBA trade deadline looms
5 hours ago
The New York Knicks said they have split with team president Steve Mills, leaving general manager Scott Perry to oversee the...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
TCS Clark Animo Marathon all set
15 hours ago
Following the exhilarating 2019 race that saw 10,000 runners participating, the De La Salle Alumni Association Pampanga Chapter...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with