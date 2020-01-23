SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Mika Reyes is leaving the Petron Blaze Spikers for the Sta. Lucia Realtors
Mika Reyes leaves Petron for Sta. Lucia in Superliga
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 10:28am

MANILA, Philippinex — "All good things must eventually come to an end."

Those were the words of middle blocker Mika Reyes after announcing her leave from the Petron Blaze Spikers.

Using her sports column on the Daily Tribune entitled "Mika's Block", Reyes expressed her emotions on her decision to transfer to the Sta. Lucia Realtors after spending three seasons with the Blaze Spikers.

"As we know, January is about to end all teams are now preparing for the upcoming season of the Philippine Superliga," Reyes wrote.

"With that, I realized that this is the perfect time for me to announce the major change in my career: I am no longer with Petron as I've decided to transfer to Sta. Lucia starting the PSL Grand Prix next month," she added.

Reyes expressed her gratitude for the Blaze Spikers, for which she won three championships and had three bridesmaid finishes in different PSL Conferences in her three-season stint.

"Being Petron taught me a lot," Reyes wrote.

"I became stronger and bolder to step out of my comfort zone and soar to new heights, not just in volleyball, but life in general. I would forever be grateful to the men and women who made my stay with Petro very memorable — from the management to the coaching staff, my teammates, utilities and other people who came along the way," she added.

Reyes compared her exit from Petron to her transfer from Ramil de Jesus-led F2 Logistics back in 2016.

The middle blocker said that both moves were motivated by challenging herself and stepping out of her comfort zone.

"The time has come for me to move on and challenge myself again in a new environment," Reyes said.

Reyes admitted that the move is a gamble but it is one she is very much willing to take.

"It really pains me to walk away from them. But as they say, you have to be comfortable at being uncomfortable," she said.

