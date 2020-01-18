SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Carlos Yulo during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Grade 3 students write congratulatory letters to gymnast darling Carlos Yulo
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2020 - 12:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Olympics-bound Carlos Yulo has received a lot of support in his quest for a gold medal in the upcoming Olympics this year in Tokyo, Japan.

But maybe none of them are as cute as the ones written by the students of Aeman Llantada.

Llantada, who teaches third grade Filipino in Malitlit Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Laguna, asked his class to write congratulatory letters for Yulo as an exercise for writing.

Llantada then tweeted some of the children's letters on his account to show Yulo.

"Congratulations po sa inyong pagkapanalo. Masaya po ako na nanalo kayo. Pinapanalo niyo po ang Pilipinas. Maraming salamat, Carlos," read one of the letters.

Llantada said he considered Yulo would be a good role model for his students in using their abilities.

"I just thought that Carlos Yulo's story as a young athlete would inspire my pupils to harness their talents and work hard for what they want in life," Llantada said to Philstar.com.

"This would also make them aware of gymnastics as a sport and build their appreciation for sports," he added.

Yulo was able to see the children's letters and responded on his own Twitter account.

"Thank you sir! And sa mga studyante mo po. So much love," Yulo wrote.

 

Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena are two athletes who will be representing the Philippines in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics so far.

