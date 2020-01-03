SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
ONE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chatri Sityodtong
More shows, US expansion to mark ambitious year for ONE Championship
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 4:29pm

MANILA, Philippines – After a memorable 2019, ONE Championship comes out bigger this year as it stages at least 50 live events while expanding fully to new markets such as the United States, Korea and India.

“For the coming year, ONE Championship intends to hold a minimum of 50 events, including those from ONE Championship, ONE Hero Series, ONE Warrior Series, and ONE Esports. More announcements will be coming shortly for the 2020 calendar,” said ONE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chatri Sityodtong in a statement Friday.

“In addition, if all goes according to plan, we hope to throw our first events in the United States, India, and Korea in 2020,” he added.

Sityodtong also said it will launch ONE Hero Series Philippines, the country’s version of the ONE Hero Series China to harness the Filipino fighters’ potential.

“Also, with the success of ONE Hero Series China, we will now launch ONE Hero Series Philippines, our local league in the Philippines, in 2020 to widen our search for the next global martial arts superstar,” said Sityodtong.

ONE has also partnered with leading global brands including JBL, TUMI, Redbull, Lazada, DBS Bank, Foodpanda, Hugo Boss, Harvey Norman, Secretlab, California Fitness, Kredivo, Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever.

The partnerships are set to leverage multiple platforms, creating a unique and exciting synergy between the business, martial arts, and esports communities.

ONE is also looking at strengthening its thrust toward Esports this year.

“The ONE Esports Dota 2 Singapore World Pro Invitational was a huge success. With this momentum, we look forward to the ONE Esports Dota 2 Jakarta Invitational in April and the ONE Esports Singapore Major in June this year,” said ONE Esports CEO Carlos Alimurung.

ONE officially unfolds this year with a fight card in Bangkok Thailand next week followed by the Manila return on January 31.

