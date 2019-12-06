SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
Margielyn Didal (C), Christiana Means (L) and Daniel Ledermann hauled in medals in the 30th Southeast Asian Games Skateboarding Game of S.K.A.T.E. event in Tagaytay on Thursday.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Didal and company call for skateboarding facilities after SEA Games medal haul
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 6, 2019 - 12:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino skateboarders Margielyn Didal, Christiana Means and Daniel Ledermann have all been ruling their 30th Southeast Asian Games events so far.

With already three medals to their name after two days of competition in the Game of S.K.A.T.E., the Filipino skaters want their success to be a wake-up call.

"Philippines, wake up po tayo, first day, first event natin we got three medals in one day," gold medalist Didal said.

"We need to wake up, we don't have a skatepark yet," she added.

Her coach Anthony Claravall mirrored her sentiments, narrating the struggles a Filipino skater has to go through to stay in top shape.

"Margie has to leave the Philippines in order to maintain the level, or grow to become a better skateboarder," Claravall said.

"Unfortunately, for her to be here... to get a gold medal, she cannot be home," he added.

Didal is forced to leave the her loved ones so often, to the point of seeing them only once every two months.

All of this could be solved, Claravall said, if only adequate facilities are to be made available in the country.

"Please support our Filipino athletes... we just want good facilities, and we can do way way more than what you're seeing. This is just the beginning," Claravall said.

Didal, Means, Ledermann and the rest of Team Philippines hope to continue to add to the county's medal haul when they compete in the Street, Downhill and Park events.

MARGIELYN DIDAL SEA GAMES SKATEBOARDING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mixed results mark Philippine billiards' SEA Games opener
By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
It was a bittersweet day for Philippine billiards in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday.
Sports
fb tw
Navy bet wins it by a whisker
By Marlowe Montenegro | 13 hours ago
Team Phl struck for a third gold medal in cycling in the 30th SEA Games with Navy’s Jermyn Prado summoning all the strength...
Sports
fb tw
Gilas not taking souped-up Vietnam side for granted
By Olmin Leyba | December 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Opening jitters out of the way, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone expects his high-powered charges to run a lot more fluidly as they gun for their second straight win in the Southeast Asian Games against tough Vietnam...
Sports
fb tw
Five Philippine pugs gun for final slots today
By Joaquin Henson | 3 hours ago
It’s a day of reckoning for five Philippine boxers who will enter the ring at the PICC Forum to battle in the Southeast...
Sports
fb tw
Hosts still looking for gold in chess
By Joey Villar | December 6, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippines is still in search of its first gold medal in the chess competition of the 30th Southeast Asian Games. But you can call them the kings of the demo sports for now.
Sports
fb tw
Latest
33 minutes ago
Philippine volleybelles bag bronze in SEAG beach volleyball
By Luisa Morales | 33 minutes ago
Ending a 14-year-long medal drought in the sport, the Filipina volleybelles were able to take the podium finish after a see-saw...
Sports
fb tw
41 minutes ago
Westbrook triple-double fuels Rockets over Raptors
41 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors clamped down on Houston's NBA scoring leader James Harden,, but his Rockets teammates filled the void...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Didal and company call for skateboarding facilities after SEA Games medal haul
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With already three medals to their name after two days of competition in the Game of S.K.A.T.E., the Filipino skaters want...
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
The Comeback Kid: How Sam Bengzon found his way back to the hockey rink
2 hours ago
All the ice around him was not enough to stop hockey forward Samuel James Bengzon from heating up the SM Mall of Asia skating...
Sports
fb tw
3 hours ago
Mixed results for Sibol in day 1 of inaugural e-sports play
By Marlowe Montenegro | 3 hours ago
For the first time in the history of the biennial event, e-sports is held as an official medal sport. And looking for a blast...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with