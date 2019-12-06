Didal and company call for skateboarding facilities after SEA Games medal haul

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino skateboarders Margielyn Didal, Christiana Means and Daniel Ledermann have all been ruling their 30th Southeast Asian Games events so far.

With already three medals to their name after two days of competition in the Game of S.K.A.T.E., the Filipino skaters want their success to be a wake-up call.

"Philippines, wake up po tayo, first day, first event natin we got three medals in one day," gold medalist Didal said.

"We need to wake up, we don't have a skatepark yet," she added.

Her coach Anthony Claravall mirrored her sentiments, narrating the struggles a Filipino skater has to go through to stay in top shape.

"Margie has to leave the Philippines in order to maintain the level, or grow to become a better skateboarder," Claravall said.

"Unfortunately, for her to be here... to get a gold medal, she cannot be home," he added.

Didal is forced to leave the her loved ones so often, to the point of seeing them only once every two months.

All of this could be solved, Claravall said, if only adequate facilities are to be made available in the country.

"Please support our Filipino athletes... we just want good facilities, and we can do way way more than what you're seeing. This is just the beginning," Claravall said.

Didal, Means, Ledermann and the rest of Team Philippines hope to continue to add to the county's medal haul when they compete in the Street, Downhill and Park events.