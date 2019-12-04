SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
The Philippines men's ice hockey team take a 3-0 start to their 30th Southeast Asian Games campaign after winning against Indonesia, 8-1 on Wednesday
Philippines bucks slow start, overcomes Indonesia in SEA Games Ice Hockey
Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2019 - 10:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — It was a roller-coaster of a match for the Phiippine Ice Hockey team as they squared off against Indonesia and still emerged with an 8-1 win in the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the SM Skating Mall of Asia on Wednesday.

After a slow start that kept the game close, the Filipino squad went on a scoring spree in the final period to run away with their thid straight victory.

Carlo Tenedero gave the Philippines an early lead with roughly 11 minutes into the first period.

Kenneth Stern followed suit with a goal to put the Nationals up, 2-0 at the end of the opening salvo.

But the Indonesians managed to get on the scoring board in the second period to get to within a point, 1-2.

Eager to pull away from their opponents, the defending champions stepped on the gas on offense, leading to a barrage of goals in the final canto.

Aro Regencia sparked the scoring onslaught in the opening minutes of the third period, followed by back-to-back goals from Captain Steven Fuglister.

Then Tenedero added a second goal to his name with a blast from almost the middle of the rink. 

With momentum on their side, Miguel Relampagos and Sam Bengzon also added goals of their own to complete the convincing victory.

Now with a 3-0 win-loss record, the Filipino skaters will hope to continue their hot streak against Thailand in a rematch of last SEA Games' finals on Friday.

