SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
Stanley Pringle set the tone early for Gilas Pilipinas in their 30th Southeast Asian Games opener against Singapore.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Gilas demolishes Singapore in SEA Games opener
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2019 - 9:47pm

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas made easy work of Singapore in their 30th Southeast Asian Games opener, 110-58, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Waxing hot from the get-go, the Filipino cagers hardly broke a sweat to begin their gold medal defense.

Stanley Pringle led the onslaught for Gilas, scoring eight straight points to set the tone early.

Matthew Wright followed suit in catching fire and sunk three triples in the opening salvo.

By the end of the first 10 minutes, it was a blowout in the making for the Filipinos, 30-13.

Not much changed for both squads for the rest of the match, with the Filipinos not giving up an inch against the Singaporean squad.

Christian Standhardinger and June Mar Fajardo also came out big for the Filipino cagers as the game went on. 

Troy Rosario likewise contributed to Gilas' convincing win.

Wei Long Wong was a bright spot for the Singaporeans in the losing effort.

Heavily favored for the title, Gilas hopes to continue their winning ways when they face Vietnam on Friday.

GILAS SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Bata' Reyes dominates Thai foe 100-37 in SEA Games carom opener
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Reyes, 65, took control of the game from the get-go creating a lot of space between him and Punyawee, 45-10.
Sports
fb tw
'Bata' Reyes, 65, takes another shot at SEA Games gold
By Rizanelle Beltran | 2 days ago
As even for all his exploits in the world stage, billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes has yet to reach a top podium finish...
Sports
fb tw
Wushu fighter learns of father's death after winning SEA Games gold
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"People in his team were in tears after his victory and those were not just tears of joy. Edgar's father died while he was...
Sports
fb tw
U-22 Azkals out of SEA Games contention despite win over Timor Leste
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
The Under-22 Azkals crash out of podium contention despite their win as a result of their inferior +5 goal difference compared...
Sports
fb tw
'You reap what you sow': Heartwarming SEA Games harvest for Philippine lawn bowls squad
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
The whole of the Philippine lawn bowls team abandoned training six weeks ago to help put up the venue that was used in the...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
Gilas demolishes Singapore in SEA Games opener
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas made easy work of Singapore in their 30th Southeast Asian Games opener, 110-58, at the Mall of Asia Arena...
Sports
fb tw
4 hours ago
Deiparine ends Philippines’ decades-long SEA Games swimming drought, wins breaststroke gold
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
James Deiparine splashed his way to record-breaking performance in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke to give the Philippines...
Sports
fb tw
5 hours ago
U-22 Azkals out of SEA Games contention despite win over Timor Leste
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
The Under-22 Azkals crash out of podium contention despite their win as a result of their inferior +5 goal difference compared...
Sports
fb tw
6 hours ago
'Bata' Reyes dominates Thai foe 100-37 in SEA Games carom opener
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Reyes, 65, took control of the game from the get-go creating a lot of space between him and Punyawee, 45-10.
Sports
fb tw
8 hours ago
'You reap what you sow': Heartwarming SEA Games harvest for Philippine lawn bowls squad
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
The whole of the Philippine lawn bowls team abandoned training six weeks ago to help put up the venue that was used in the...
Sports
fb tw
9 hours ago
Weightlifter Kristel Macrohon takes SEA Games gold
9 hours ago
Kristel Macrohon added to the Philippines’ gold medal harvest, ruling the women's 71kg weightlifting event at the Rizal...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with