Gilas demolishes Singapore in SEA Games opener

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas made easy work of Singapore in their 30th Southeast Asian Games opener, 110-58, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Waxing hot from the get-go, the Filipino cagers hardly broke a sweat to begin their gold medal defense.

Stanley Pringle led the onslaught for Gilas, scoring eight straight points to set the tone early.

Matthew Wright followed suit in catching fire and sunk three triples in the opening salvo.

By the end of the first 10 minutes, it was a blowout in the making for the Filipinos, 30-13.

Not much changed for both squads for the rest of the match, with the Filipinos not giving up an inch against the Singaporean squad.

Christian Standhardinger and June Mar Fajardo also came out big for the Filipino cagers as the game went on.

Troy Rosario likewise contributed to Gilas' convincing win.

Wei Long Wong was a bright spot for the Singaporeans in the losing effort.

Heavily favored for the title, Gilas hopes to continue their winning ways when they face Vietnam on Friday.