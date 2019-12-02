Hidilyn Diaz asserts might, clinches first-ever SEA Games gold

MANILA, Philippines – Hidilyn Diaz copped her first ever gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games after dominating the women's 55kg weightlifting contest on Monday.

Diaz lifted a total of 211kg to run away with the first-place finish.

Vietnam's Thi Thuy Nguyen copped silver with 197kg.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's Juliana Klarisa took the bronze with a total of 175kg