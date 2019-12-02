SEA GAMES 2019
The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 squad of CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa, Jason Perkins and CJ Perez remained unbeaten after four matches in the 3x3 tournament of the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday.
Gilas completes golden SEA Games 3x3 sweep 
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2019 - 4:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas men's 3x3 hoops team demolished Indonesia, 21-9, as the Philippines completed golden double in the event in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Moala Tautuaa's two-pointer sealed the win in dramatic fashion in a game that saw the Filipinos asserting their dominance. 

CJ Perez, whose offensive intensity helped tow the Philippines to agold medal finish, punctuated Gilas lopsided outing with a one-handed slam over his defender.  

With the win, the Philippines completde a sweep of the biennial meet's 3x3 tournament. 

Earlier, the women's squad came away with the gold with 17-13 win over Thailand in the finals.

