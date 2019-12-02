Gilas completes golden SEA Games 3x3 sweep 

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas men's 3x3 hoops team demolished Indonesia, 21-9, as the Philippines completed golden double in the event in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Moala Tautuaa's two-pointer sealed the win in dramatic fashion in a game that saw the Filipinos asserting their dominance.

CJ Perez, whose offensive intensity helped tow the Philippines to agold medal finish, punctuated Gilas lopsided outing with a one-handed slam over his defender.

With the win, the Philippines completde a sweep of the biennial meet's 3x3 tournament.

Earlier, the women's squad came away with the gold with 17-13 win over Thailand in the finals.