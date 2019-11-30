Schrock grateful sacrifice pays off for Young Azkals

MANILA, Philippines — Skipper Stephan Schrock was the hero for the U-22 Azkals on Friday against Malaysia, keeping their medal hopes alive in the 30th Southeast Asian Games men's football tournament.

Scoring the game's lone goal at the 72nd minute, Schrock gave the Philippines it's first victory over Malaysia in 28 years — a repeat of their victory in 1991 in the same venue.

But what not a lot of people knew was that Schrock could have easily missed Friday's game because of health reasons.

"I was throwing up all morning, I don't know if I ate something wrong. Around lunch time, I thought maybe I cannot play," Schrock said afer the game.

But with their medal hopes hanging by a string, the 32-year-old Schrock pulled through after taking inspiration from his wife.

"I thought of my wife, she's working all year, she's taking so many sacrifices for me. She never puts out, she cannot because she has two kids and these are all my kids in the U-22 so I'm very happy that I could help them today," Schrock said.

With the stunner against Malaysia, the U-22 Azkals now have a share of second place with four points along with Cambodia, which puts them in a position to vie for a semifinals slot.

But Timor-Leste stands in their way in their final game of the group stage on Wednesday, December 4 at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

"We have to put in work, we have to recover well, we have to clear our minds and get our legs ready... I know the boys will follow the coaches' orders and mine," Schrock said.