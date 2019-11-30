SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Stephan Schrock (17) during the U-22 Azkals game against Myanmar. Schrock scored the winning goal against Malaysia on Friday.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Schrock grateful sacrifice pays off for Young Azkals
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 30, 2019 - 11:26am

MANILA, Philippines — Skipper Stephan Schrock was the hero for the U-22 Azkals on Friday against Malaysia, keeping their medal hopes alive in the 30th Southeast Asian Games men's football tournament.

Scoring the game's lone goal at the 72nd minute, Schrock gave the Philippines it's first victory over Malaysia in 28 years — a repeat of their victory in 1991 in the same venue.

But what not a lot of people knew was that Schrock could have easily missed Friday's game because of health reasons.

"I was throwing up all morning, I don't know if I ate something wrong. Around lunch time, I thought maybe I cannot play," Schrock said afer the game.

But with their medal hopes hanging by a string, the 32-year-old Schrock pulled through after taking inspiration from his wife.

"I thought of my wife, she's working all year, she's taking so many sacrifices for me. She never puts out, she cannot because she has two kids and these are all my kids in the U-22 so I'm very happy that I could help them today," Schrock said.

With the stunner against Malaysia, the U-22 Azkals now have a share of second place with four points along with Cambodia, which puts them in a position to vie for a semifinals slot.

But Timor-Leste stands in their way in their final game of the group stage on Wednesday, December 4 at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

"We have to put in work, we have to recover well, we have to clear our minds and get our legs ready... I know the boys will follow the coaches' orders and mine," Schrock said. 

AZKALS FOOTBALL SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
It’s Showtime
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
‘’We Win As One” will be their battle cry in a fortnight of unrelenting action as the Filipinos put up...
Sports
fb tw
Water polo, booters strike Team Philippines also dazzles on ice, sand
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
The Philippines blew a four-goal lead and ended up with a 6-6 draw with many-time champion Singapore to assure itself of at...
Sports
fb tw
Philippine boxers aim for overall honors
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
It’s not just because the Philippines is the only country to enter boxers in 13 weight divisions, including five women’s...
Sports
fb tw
Philippine beach volleybelles falter in SEA Games opener
By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Both the tandems of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons and Dzi Gervacio and Dji Rodriguez suffered setbacks at the hands of Indonesia...
Sports
fb tw
Ramirez to Pinoy athletes: Let’s do it again
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
The pre-SEA Games’ chaos notwithstanding, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Butch Ramirez exhorted the Filipino...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
Contingency measures in place
By Dante Navarro | November 30, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee yesterday reiterated that it has detailed contingency plans in case of disruption to the games with Typhoon Kammuri forecasted to hit the county this w...
11 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
Duterte opens doors for free
By Joey Villar | November 30, 2019 - 12:00am
They say the best things in life are free. Count the tickets in all but three of the 56 events of 30th Southeast Asian Games, too.
11 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
Gilas squad puts game face on
By Olmin Leyba | November 30, 2019 - 12:00am
With the PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinal done with, the all-pro Gilas Pilipinas shifted to high gear in preparing for the Southeast Asian Games, starting twice-a-day practices yesterday leading up to its Dec....
11 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
SEAG Federation rallies behind Philippine hosting
By Joey Villar | November 30, 2019 - 12:00am
The 11 member countries of the Southeast Asian Games Federation yesterday showed unequivocal support to the Philippines’ hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games during its meeting at the New Clark City ...
11 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
To the Filipino athlete
By Bill Velasco | November 30, 2019 - 12:00am
This is for you.
11 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with