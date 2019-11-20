SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Thirdy Ravena finishes his UAAP career as a three-time champion and three-time Finals MVP.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Ateneo's Thirdy Ravena shrugs off third-straight UAAP Finals MVP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 20, 2019 - 9:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena had the perfect ending to his collegiate career with the Ateneo Blue Eagles after a three-peat-clinching 86-79 win over the UST Growling Tigers on in Game Two of the Season 82 UAAP men's basketball season finals on Wednesday.

Apart from three straight championships, the most recent coming off of a 16-0 sweep, Ravena also took home his third straight Finals MVP plum — the first ever to do so in the league.

But for the graduating Katipunan-based cager, the individual achievements are merely the icing on the cake.

"Well para sa akin, yung ganun talaga bonus lang yun eh. Kaya rin siya gumagana it's because every single one of us ginagawa yung roles namin to the best of our abilities," he said after the game.

"Honestly, mas masarap yung feeling na nag-champion kami nang tatlong beses kesa mag-MVP nang tatlong beses," he added.

Ravena averaged 24.5 points, six rebounds and five assists in the finals.

His future remains uncertain, with the 22-year-old eager to celebrate first before making a decision.

"We'll see celebrate muna kami ngayon then bahala na yung desisyon natin after kasi eto talaga yung pinakafocus namin eh," Ravena said.

"We had 16 days na talagang mental focus kami doon sa task at hand and I wasn't trying to think about anything else... We're gonna make a decision I just need to talk to my family and people," he added.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES BASKETBALL THIRDY RAVENA UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tigers Chabi Yo, Irebu named UAAP’s best cagers
6 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas had a double celebration Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.
Sports
Animam-less NU overcomes UST, nears six-peat
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Despite missing the services of star center Jack Danielle Animam, the Lady Bulldogs were able to keep their historic win streak...
Sports
Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidicelli boost Cycle PH cast
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidicelli, along with a number of Star Magic artists and other celebrities, gear up for another...
Sports
Playing for one another key to Ateneo's 'Sweep 16'
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles have achieved perfection in the UAAP men's basketball tournament after winning their third straight...
Sports
Trilogy on Donaire’s mind
By Joaquin Henson | 22 hours ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. isn’t just conjuring visions of a rematch with super WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue.
Sports
Latest
3 hours ago
Eagles hold off Tigers, sweep way to UAAP three-peat
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles completed a historic 16-0 sweep en route to their third-straight UAAP title after thwarting the UST...
Sports
6 hours ago
SMB's Santos, Nabong, Tubid suspended for scuffle in Beermen practice
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
San Miguel Beer on Tuesday announced it is indefinitely suspending Arwind Santos, Kelly Nabong and Ronald Tubid for their...
Sports
9 hours ago
Knights find redemption, new chapter in life with NCAA crown
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Letran’s recent success story in the NCAA was all about second chances.
Sports
10 hours ago
3 takeaways from Iloilo Royals' MPBL win over Pasig
By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
The Iloilo United Royals defeated one of the top teams of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, the Pasig Sta. Lucia...
Sports
11 hours ago
Barredo flexes muscle, enters National Badminton Open quarters
11 hours ago
National stalwart and 2019 Southeast Asian Games campaigner Sarah Joy Barredo dominated her opponent to move into the quarterfinals...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with