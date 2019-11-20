Ateneo's Thirdy Ravena shrugs off third-straight UAAP Finals MVP

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena had the perfect ending to his collegiate career with the Ateneo Blue Eagles after a three-peat-clinching 86-79 win over the UST Growling Tigers on in Game Two of the Season 82 UAAP men's basketball season finals on Wednesday.

Apart from three straight championships, the most recent coming off of a 16-0 sweep, Ravena also took home his third straight Finals MVP plum — the first ever to do so in the league.

But for the graduating Katipunan-based cager, the individual achievements are merely the icing on the cake.

"Well para sa akin, yung ganun talaga bonus lang yun eh. Kaya rin siya gumagana it's because every single one of us ginagawa yung roles namin to the best of our abilities," he said after the game.

"Honestly, mas masarap yung feeling na nag-champion kami nang tatlong beses kesa mag-MVP nang tatlong beses," he added.

Ravena averaged 24.5 points, six rebounds and five assists in the finals.

His future remains uncertain, with the 22-year-old eager to celebrate first before making a decision.

"We'll see celebrate muna kami ngayon then bahala na yung desisyon natin after kasi eto talaga yung pinakafocus namin eh," Ravena said.

"We had 16 days na talagang mental focus kami doon sa task at hand and I wasn't trying to think about anything else... We're gonna make a decision I just need to talk to my family and people," he added.