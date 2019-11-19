SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Ateneo's Angelo Kouame goes for a layup against Soulemane Chabi Yo of UST in Game 1 last Saturday.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Ateneo-UST UAAP Finals: Adjustments and a key start
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines – If Game One between Ateneo and UST was key, the first quarter of Game Two is huge.

How does UST come out? And how does Ateneo respond to what changes the Growling Tigers promised? 

A game is four quarters, but how this will play out will be seen in this first quarter and half. If Ateneo seizes another early lead, then that is going to be tough to overhaul.

The Growling Tigers now have three days to prepare for this and what adjustments do they make? How do they get other players involved in the offense? How do get that ball to Soulemane Chabi Yo as quickly as possible? How many screens do they need to throw to free up Renzo Subido? They need Rhenz Abando to contribute.

They got hurt by the early press in which they struggled to get that ball across. You can bet the other players got tired trying to chase those long balls while being closely guarded. Although they got in huge licks via Mark Nonoy’s three-point shooting when Ateneo answered that run that saw a 19-point lead whittled down to three, by going on a tear that saw the Blue Eagles post an even higher lead of 23.

At that point, in my opinion, it was just a matter of closing out UST because the Blue Eagles had taken the Growling Tigers’ best shot. 

Any other match, Ateneo might have paid for UST’s three-point barrage of 14 treys, but their defense was very good and their offense even better that they still won by 14 points.

It also cannot be on the offense end that UST makes their adjustments. How do they stop Thirdy Ravena who has turned these past three finals into his own playground? Angelo Kouame was superb (although he need to finish better) while SJ Belangel answered Nonoy’s early fireworks with his own three-point display.

Ateneo will not want UST to equalize. They will try to finish this off. 

The Blue Eagles gave UST a different look by doing a whole bunch of different plays. You think they still have something in their playbook?

Stands to reason… yes.

Expect other Blue Eagles to step it up a notch as they try to close out what has been a short and cramped season (owing to the upcoming Southeast Asian Games). 

The biggest asset of the Blue Eagles is their mental preparation (in addition to their conditioning). While their fans feel that this is all but over, Tab Baldwin has conditioned his team to think of this as another game albeit one they need to close out. The second half of a game, as he put it.

He does not have them thinking of a sweep. That is for sportswriters to write about later, Baldwin says. It’s taking care of business.

They answered questions about how they come out after a long lay-off. Now, they will they be ready to handle UST’s desperate bid to send this into a final game?

ATENEO EAGLES TIGERS UAAP UAAP FINALS UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Don’t mess with Manny
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League is close to Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s heart. He built it from scratch with the vision of providing an opportunity for players to pursue their passion and bring their game...
Sports
Million-dollar SEAG cauldron
By Bill Velasco | November 18, 2019 - 12:00am
The gargantuan P6 billion budget for the Philippines’ Southeast Asian Games will, for the most part, really have nothing to do with the Philippine athletes’ performance in the Games.
Sports
Alab Pilipinas off to wobbly start in ABL
By John Bryan Ulanday | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
The new-look San Miguel-Alab Pilipinas got a huge baptism of fire as it suffered a devastating 111-76 loss against home team Mono Vampire in the opening week of the 2019-2020 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) season...
Sports
Trouble brewing at SMB camp?
By Olmin Leyba | November 18, 2019 - 12:00am
Looks like something’s brewing at the San Miguel Beer camp.
Sports
SEAG cauldron ‘extravagant’
By Paolo Romero | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
A P55-million cauldron to be used for the torch-lighting ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Clark next week was too much an expense for a mere “caldero” that it could have easily paid for the...
Sports
Latest
21 minutes ago
Despite odds, lawn bowlers vow to deliver
By Dante Navarro | 21 minutes ago
Unlike some of the high-profile sports, little-known lawns bowls did produce for Team Philippines in the last Southeast Asian...
Sports
3 hours ago
Harden, Westbrook shine as Rockets extend win streak
3 hours ago
James Harden scored 36 points and Russell Westbrook bagged a triple-double as the Houston Rockets extended their red-hot winning...
Sports
4 hours ago
SEA Games-bound shuttlers kick off Smart National Open bids
4 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games-bound standouts Ros Pedrosa and Mika De Guzman kicked off their 2019 Smart National Open Badminton Tournament...
Sports
4 hours ago
The Tenacious Phil Younghusband
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
The Fil-Briton is arguably the best player to ever don a Philippine national team jersey, and he scored over a hundred goals...
Sports
16 hours ago
Superal resumes hunt for LPGA card
16 hours ago
Princess Superal hopes to feed on her back-to-back Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit title feat as she heads back...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with