PAL golf goes back to Bacolod
(The Philippine Star) - November 17, 2019 - 12:00am

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — Bacolod City will host the 73rd Philippine Airlines Interclub and the 34th PAL Seniors golf team championships in February and March next year, according to tournament director Henry Arabelo.

The Men’s Regular team event is set March 4-7 with Cebu Country Club defending the overall title it won in historic fashion at its home ground this year.

Competing in the second-tier Founders division, Cebu CC amassed 516 points to beat Manila Southwoods by nine points.

It marked only the second time that a team outside the championship division won the Interclub. Veterans Golf Club first did the trick in 1988.

Luisita settled for third, 26 points off the pace.

The Seniors event, on the other hand, will be held Feb. 26-29 with defending champion Luisita and Canlubang renewing their rivalry.

Last March, Luisita staved off Canlubang’s final round rally to win by three points, collecting 569 points.

It was Luisita’s 17th crown, solidifying its status as the most successful club in the Seniors division.

Arabelo said invitations have been sent to local and foreign clubs.

Venues for both tournaments are the Negros Occidental Golf Country Club, more popularly known as Marapara, and the Bacolod City Golf and Country Club (Binitin).

The PAL Interclub is considered as the country’s premier team tournament that has produced the likes of Ben Arda, Golem Silverio and Frankie Miñoza, among others.

Through the years, the event has grown in size and stature with the influx of international teams from the United States, the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

Organizers have set aside three days for practice rounds for both the Regular and Seniors tournaments.

