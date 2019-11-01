The best costumes from NBA Halloween 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Dressing up for Halloween isn't just for kids, as even the biggest stars from the NBA got into the festivities.

Every year, a number of players change it up a bit with a creative costume on October 31st.

Here are some of the best-dressed cagers this year:

LeBron James dressed up as Edward Scissorhands, or as he calls himself "LeDward Scissorhands"

His Lakers teammate Javale McGee suited up as Beetlejuice.

Kevin Love from the Cleveland Cavaliers went out as Jason from Friday the 13th.

Paul George got his Game of Thrones mood on, dressing up as the Night King from the hit HBO series.

While most of the players opted for scary characters and costumes, some were more creative than creepy.

The 5'9" Isaiah Thomas was an Oompa Loompa while Pelicans guard JJ Redick was a Lego block character.

Isaiah Thomas really dressed up as an Oompa Loompa for Halloween ????



(via kayla_jasmin_/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/jiHMvDMi9V — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 29, 2019

Injured Warriors guard Steph Curry also joined the festivities with his family.The two-time MVP was dressed up as Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.