NBA stars like LeBron James (C), Javale McGee (L) and JJ Reddick (R) all dressed up for Halloween
Instagram
The best costumes from NBA Halloween 2019
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 1, 2019 - 3:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dressing up for Halloween isn't just for kids, as even the biggest stars from the NBA got into the festivities.

Every year, a number of players change it up a bit with a creative costume on October 31st.

Here are some of the best-dressed cagers this year:

LeBron James dressed up as Edward Scissorhands, or as he calls himself "LeDward Scissorhands"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LeDward Scissorhands ?? Happy Halloween beautiful people ??????????????????

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

His Lakers teammate Javale McGee suited up as Beetlejuice.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A post shared by Javale Pierre {2X} McGee (@javalemcgee) on

Kevin Love from the Cleveland Cavaliers went out as Jason from Friday the 13th.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jason Voorhees batting cleanup tonight Game 7 : World Series.???????????? #fridaythe13th (????: @davidliamkyle)

A post shared by Kevin Love (@kevinlove) on

Paul George got his Game of Thrones mood on, dressing up as the Night King from the hit HBO series.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Night King! #GOT

A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece) on

While most of the players opted for scary characters and costumes, some were more creative than creepy.

The 5'9" Isaiah Thomas was an Oompa Loompa while Pelicans guard JJ Redick was a Lego block character.

Injured Warriors guard Steph Curry also joined the festivities with his family.The two-time MVP was dressed up as Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Roundup Curry style! Buzz Costume complete with fresh new laser pointer ????

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

