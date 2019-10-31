PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns on October 30, 2019 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
Warriors' Curry injures left hand in sorry loss to Suns
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 31, 2019 - 3:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — The misfortunes continue for the Golden State Warriors this season after losing star point guard Stephen Curry to injury in a 110-121 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) .

Curry suffered a broken left hand in the third quarter of the game with Suns center Aron Baynes landing on hard on his left arm after a fall.

The 31-year-old was immediately taken to the locker room for an x-ray to confirm the broken hand.

A timetable for Curry's recovery will be announced after he undergoes an MRI and CT Scan on Thursday (Friday) to determine if surgery is necessary.

The two-time MVP's injury comes at the worst of times for the Warriors who have been struggling so far this season.

The former champions have suffered three blowout losses in their first four games after losing a bulk of their roster to injury and free agency.

BASKETBALL GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS NBA STEPHEN CURRY
