PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Juvic Pagunsan celebrates with son PJ after taking his familiar place on top with a second 64.
Back-to-back 64s shove Pagunsan to the top
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - October 25, 2019 - 3:16pm

LIPA CITY – Juvic Pagunsan kept firing away birdies that continued to fall like rain in another sweltering day here Friday, putting on another dazzling display of power and control to emerge from a crowded leaderboard with a second straight 64 for a two-stroke lead over an equally hot-charging Tony Lascuña in the third round of the ICTSI Summit Point World 18 Challenge.

Unlike in his bogey-free card Thursday that matched Micah Shin’s record feat in the first round, however, Pagunsan fumbled with one bogey Friday that hardly slowed down his blistering charge in moving day in the $100,000 championship closing out the third season of Philippine Golf Tour Asia he spiked with nine birdies, including two tap-ins, and capped with a solid approach shot on the par-4 18th.

That set up another birdie chance from six feet which he calmly sank to highlight a backside 31 and firm up his lead at 17-under 199 that had appeared a bit shaky after Lascuña turned in his own version of a 64 two flights earlier, a 33-31 round that moved the veteran shotmaker from joint sixth to solo second at 201.

“It was a superb game and I hope I could sustain it to the finish,” said Pagunsan, who rushed to and hugged son PJ after holing out with that birdie feat, his 17th in the last two days marred by just one birdie in a brilliant show of shotmaking, iron game and putting on a well-kept course that features replicas of 18 of the world most renowned golf holes and which he calls home.

American Brett Munson, who started the day ahead by three over Pagunsan and Jhonnel Ababa, staved off the Filipinos’ charge by bucking an early bogey with an eagle on the ninth. But he bogeyed three of the first four holes at the back and fell with a thud to joint seventh at 205 with Aussie Jack Lane-Weston, who rallied with a 66.

“Unlike in the second round, I had problem with my putter. But it happens in golf and I have to shoot a 64 to win. But of course, it’s quite tough to do it,” said Munson in jest.

Ababa also reeled back with a mediocre 35 start but almost matched Pagunsan’s backside attack with a four-birdie binge from No. 12 then rescued pars in the next two to shoot a 67 for third at 202.

That arranged a perfect all-Pinoy final grouping among Pagunsan, who posted a record four-win-in-row feat to bag this year’s PGT Order of Merit title; Lascuña, the former three-time OOM winner who swept the last two legs of PGT’s milestone 10th season coming off a PGT Asia Taiwan victory last month; and Ababa, the winningest player on PGT Asia with four victories.

Despite his lead, Pagunsan remained wary of his chances for the top $17,500 prize and a second Philippine Golf Tour Asia crown after dominating the Riviera leg early this year, stressing “other players are capable of shooting a 64. No game plan and will just play my game.”

“I’m happy with my game, especially my putting. Sana ganito uli bukas (Saturday),” said Lascuña, also out to post a two-title PGT Asia feat in the third season of Asia’s newest circuit after his Taiwan escape.

Munson’s bogey on No. 10 enabled Keanu Jahns, Pagunsan and Lascuña to force a four-way tie at 12-under with Ababa, Aussie Damien Jordan and Clyde Mondilla just a couple of shots behind at 10-under.

But Jahns failed to sustain a fiery 32 start with a par game at the back for a 68 and a share of fourth at 204 with Mondilla and Jordan, who shot 66 and 68, respectively.

Lexus Keoninh also came through with a solid 66 spiked by four birdies in the last six to tie fellow American Sam Gillis, who fired 68, at ninth at 206.

GOLF JUVIC PAGUNSAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quadruple tie for second?
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 25, 2019 - 12:00am
There are seven games left in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament and so far, three out of eight participating teams have been struck out of contention. Eliminated are Adamson (4-8), UE (3-9) and NU (2-1...
Sports
Antetokounmpo triple-double fuels Bucks' win over Rockets
3 hours ago
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to propel the Bucks to a 117-111 victory in Houston, spoiling the debut...
Sports
PVL Final Four under way
4 hours ago
Creamline, which completed a record sweep of the elims without its two key players in the last three games, tries to move...
Sports
Suns' Ayton suspended 25 games for banned diuretic
5 hours ago
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, the top pick in the 2018 NBA draft, has been suspended 25 games after testing positive...
Sports
UP vets grateful for another shot at UAAP playoff spot
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After more than a decade of drought, the UP Fighting Maroons are on the brink of a second consecutive Final Four appearance...
Sports
Latest
31 minutes ago
Surging Clippers thrash Warriors
31 minutes ago
The long-dominant Golden State Warriors got a taste of what could be a tough road ahead as they fell to the ascendant Los...
Sports
4 hours ago
Ardina, 2 others still way behind in LPGA Q-Series
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
Dottie Ardina stumbled with a late bogey that cut short her frontside rally as she settled for an even par 71 even as Clariss...
Sports
4 hours ago
Czech, Kiwi eye BAE 5150 diadems
4 hours ago
Czech Jakub Langhammer and Laura Wood of New Zealand hope to cash in on their good form in pursuit of victory against multi-titled...
Sports
16 hours ago
TNT, NLEX meet in duel of Top 2
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Barely escaping a close call against the cellar-dwellers last time, unbeaten pacesetter TNT KaTropa look to be at their sharpest...
Sports
16 hours ago
Heno set to defy odds
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
It’s a chance of a lifetime for Edward Heno who makes his US debut in a scheduled 12-round bout against defending WBO...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with