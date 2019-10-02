Where to buy tickets for the 2019 SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines' hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games draws near, spectators can now secure tickets for the opening ceremonies and selected sports.

The tickets will be going on sale Thursday, October 3 via SM Tickets for the Opening Ceremonies on November 30 as well as for sports like basketball 3x3, boxing, billiards and men's football.

Tickets for the opening ceremonies, which will be held at the Philippine Arena, will cost you at least P1,000 for general admission.

More seat categories will be available starting October 15.

As of now, only limited sports to be held in Metro Manila and Clark have been listed as available for sale.

Sports fans can buy the tickets online at smtickets.com or at any SM Ticket Outlets.

Check out the ticket prices below: