Eagles reassert mastery over Maroons, complete 1st round sweep

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles continued their dominance in the UAAP after outperforming the UP Fighting Maroons, 89-63, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Banking on the hot hands of Matt Nieto, the two-time defending champions stretched their win streak against last year's runners-up.

The last time the Fighting Maroons beat the Blue Eagles was back in Season 79.

It was a tight affair at the start of Sunday's match, with both teams trading baskets.

UP finished the opening canto with an 8-0 run to take the lead at the end of the first, 21-15.

But the Eagles were able to quickly recover with Angelo Kouame and Thirdy Ravena catching fire in the second canto.

By halftime, Ateneo had the advantage, 35-31.

After the break, the Eagles began the onslaught.

With foul trouble keeping the Maroons shackled inside, Ateneo took advantage.

Things took an even more unfortunate turn for the Maroons when UP head coach Bo Perasol got ejected after charging at a referee at the 6:23 mark of the third quarter.

With Perasol's absence, the Maroons just couldn't get back into the game.

Matt Nieto and Ravena led the way for Ateneo while Angelo Kouame and SJ Belangel also played key roles.

Will Navarro also had a big game in the rout.

Kobe Paras was the lone bright spot for the Maroons in the losing effort.

Ateneo completes the first round sweep with a 7-0 slate while UP remains at second wit a 5-2 card.