Kostas Antetokounmpo was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018 but spent most of his time playing in the G League.
Instagram/Kostas Antetokounmpo
Reports: Lakers claim Kostas Antetokounmpo after getting waived by Mavs
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2019 - 8:51am

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly getting Kostas Antetokounmpo, reigning MVP Giannis' younger brother, after he was waived by the Dallas Mavericks.

As per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kostas heads to the Lakers on a two-way deal.

The younger Antetokounmpo was the last pick in the 2018 NBA draft and spent most of his first season in the G League.

He played in the recently concluded Summer League for Dallas but was waived on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Kostas averagaed 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 40 G League games.

