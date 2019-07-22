Reports: Lakers claim Kostas Antetokounmpo after getting waived by Mavs

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly getting Kostas Antetokounmpo, reigning MVP Giannis' younger brother, after he was waived by the Dallas Mavericks.

As per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kostas heads to the Lakers on a two-way deal.

Kostas Antetokounmpo — the younger brother of NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — heads to the Lakers on a two-way deal. https://t.co/zpdgRZaedj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2019

The younger Antetokounmpo was the last pick in the 2018 NBA draft and spent most of his first season in the G League.

He played in the recently concluded Summer League for Dallas but was waived on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Kostas averagaed 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 40 G League games.