Pacquiao: Keith is like Margarito

LAS VEGAS – Manny Pacquiao put Keith Thurman high in the list of his toughest fights ever following his split decision win Saturday evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“I want to clap for my opponent,” said Pacquiao during the post-fight press conference also attended by Thurman.

“He’s very tough. He’s young. He’s heavy handed. This guy can fight,” Pacquiao told members of the press.

“It’s like the (Antonio) Margarito fight, (Oscar) Dela Hoya, (Erik) Morales, (Marco Antonio) Barrera and (Juan Manuel) Marquez,” he said.

Someone asked Pacquiao if it was in that order, and he said, “No.”

“But you saw it tonight. My opponent was strong and tough. Keith is like Margarito,” he said.

Thurman, with welts on his face, listened as Pacquiao said all the nice things he could possibly hear after his first defeat as a pro.

“His journey does not end tonight. He still has a future so don’t be discouraged,” added Pacquiao.

The new WBA “super” welterweight champion took some heavy shots as well, and his face showed signs of a 12-round fight.

Pacquiao covered his eyes with a pair of dark glasses. As he spoke, he turned to Thurman to his left.

“Your journey is not finished. This guy is a warrior. He’s heavy handed, man, and an opponent you cannot underestimate,” said Pacquiao.

He said the knockdown in the first round was the key to the fight although he referred to it as the “turning point.”

“I got him in the first round and that’s the key,” said Pacquiao.