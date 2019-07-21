Thurman wants Pacquiao rematch

LAS VEGAS — After an entertaining bout that ended up in a split decision, Keith Thurman prefers that he and Manny Pacquiao have another go.

"I would love a rematch,” the previously unbeaten Thurman said after yielding the WBA “super” welterweight title to Pacquiao before a sellout crowd at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Pacquiao — who scored a first-round knockdown — won on two judges’ scorecards, 115-112, while the other had Thurman ahead, 114-113.

Thurman admitted Pacquiao was the busier fighter.

"I wish I had a little more output. It was just behind Manny's output," he said.

While he said the fight was close, Thurman did not dispute the result and was instead thankful for the opportunity to trade gloves with the legendary Pacquiao.

“Tonight was a blessing and a lesson. Thank you, Manny Pacquiao.”