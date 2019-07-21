NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao (R) connects with a punch on Keith Thurman during their WBA welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Getty Images/AFP/Steve Marcus
Thurman wants Pacquiao rematch
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2019 - 1:31pm

LAS VEGAS — After an entertaining bout that ended up in a split decision, Keith Thurman prefers that he and Manny Pacquiao have another go.

"I would love a rematch,” the previously unbeaten Thurman said after yielding the WBA “super” welterweight title to Pacquiao before a sellout crowd at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Pacquiao — who scored a first-round knockdown — won on two judges’ scorecards, 115-112, while the other had Thurman ahead, 114-113.

Thurman admitted Pacquiao was the busier fighter.

"I wish I had a little more output. It was just behind Manny's output," he said.

While he said the fight was close, Thurman did not dispute the result and was instead thankful for the opportunity to trade gloves with the legendary Pacquiao.

“Tonight was a blessing and a lesson. Thank you, Manny Pacquiao.”

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Live Updates: Pacquiao vs Thurman
At 40-years old, Manny Pacquiao hopes once again to prove that he still has a lot left in the tank.
18 hours ago
Sports
Another Pinoy scores stoppage in Pacquiao-Thurman undercard
By Dino Maragay | 9 hours ago
Flyweight Genesis Libranza overwhelmed American Carlos Maldonado with several shots in the closing seconds of the fourth round...
Sports
Pinoy boxer Dato stops foe in Pacquiao-Thurman undercard
By Dino Maragay | 9 hours ago
Filipino flyweight John Leo Dato knocked out Mexico's Juan Antonio Lopez in the fifth round in the undercard of the Manny...
Sports
Where was Pacquiao’s belt?
By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
Something was missing up on stage Friday during the official weigh-in for Saturday’s big event between Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
‘Professor’ Pacquiao eyes KO vs Thurman
By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao plans to teach WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman a painful lesson when the two face off in Las Vegas...
Sports
Latest
25 minutes ago
Sports stars come out to watch #PacquiaoThurman
By Luisa Morales | 25 minutes ago
Among the 14,000-strong sellout crowd were high profile sports personalities.
Sports
1 hour ago
Humbled Thurman classy after Pacquiao fight
By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
"Pacquiao is truly great, legendary."
Sports
1 hour ago
Pacquiao outpoints tough Thurman, wins split decision
By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
Pacquiao on Saturday humbled the brash Thurman, scoring a split decision victory to become the WBA "super" welterweight champion...
Sports
3 hours ago
Mayweather shows up at Pacquiao-Thurman bout
By Dino Maragay | 3 hours ago
He made his entrance during the last undercard fight, featuring Omar Figueroa Jr. and Yordenis Ugas.
Sports
4 hours ago
Filipino boxer Inson falls to Russian foe in Pacquiao-Thurman undercard
By Dino Maragay | 4 hours ago
Inson, who fell to 18-3 (12 KOs), was a last-minute replacement to John Molina Jr., who was out due to injury.
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with