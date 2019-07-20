NEW ON NETFLIX
June Mar Fajardo gets Player of the Week nod from scribes
(Philstar.com) - July 20, 2019 - 2:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Needing a late push to salvage a playoffs berth in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, June Mar Fajardo came and delivered the goods for the San Miguel Beermen.

The five-time MVP submitted big numbers in the Beermen’s back-to-back wins for the period July 8-14 that assured the team of a berth in the eight-team quarterfinals.

Fajardo averaged 22.5 points and 14.5 rebounds as San Miguel beat Phoenix (128-108) and Rain or Shine (89-87) one after the other.

The dominant performance had the big man Cebuano native running away with the PBA Press Corps-Cignal Player of the Week honor.

Fajardo got a total of nine votes in besting out the other candidates that include rookies Robert Bolick (NorthPort) and Bobby Ray Parks (Blackwater), Japeth Aguilar, Stanley Pringle, and Scottie Thompson (Barangay Ginebra), and Kenneth Ighalo (NLEX).

None of the six players however, received a single vote.

The 29-year-old San Miguel stalwart imposed himself inside for 22 points and 14 rebounds as the Beermen whipped the Fuel Masters last July 10.

