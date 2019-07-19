NEW ON NETFLIX
NU's Jack Danielle Animam in the Buddha Light International Association (BLIA) Cup in Taiwan
Keith Magcaling
Lady Bulldogs end BLIA Cup campaign on high note
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2019 - 1:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Buldogs finish their Buddha Light International Association (BLIA) Cup campaign with a win over National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU), 92-81 on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs used a huge third quarter where they outscored NTNU 32-18 to salvage a victory.

Kaye Pingol led the way for NU with 17 points in the win.

Jack Danielle Animam and Rhena Itesi finished with double-doubles.

Animam had 14 points and 13 rebounds while Itesi notched 14 points and 11 boards.

Lamana Kapinga also came out big with 15 markers and 10 rebounds.

NU ends their BLIA campaign with a 1-2 record.

