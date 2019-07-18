11-year-old Pinoy finishes second in World Cube Championship in Australia

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Sean Patrick Villanueva finished second in the 3x3x3 Cube Final in the World Cube Championship in Melbourne, Australia last July 14.

With an average solving time of 6.78 seconds, the 11-year-old bested more than 800 opponents in the competition, many of which were older and more experienced.

Villanueva's record was only 0.04 seconds longer than that of eventual champion 21-year-old Philipp Weyer from Germany.

"I am so happy and overwhelmed that I podiumed at Worlds! This is so crazy, I can't believe I have reached this far in cubing," Villanueva wrote on social media after his win.

Watch his solves in the Final round of the 3x3x3 Cube World Championship here: