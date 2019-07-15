NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Blackwater guard Roi Sumang goes for a hard drive versus Alaska defenders Simon Enciso and Carl Bryan Cruz.
PBA Image
Elite clinch third spot
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - July 15, 2019 - 12:00am

Blackwater breakthrough

MANILA, Philippines — Doing things by committee, Blackwater Elite nipped Alaska, 112-104, to clinch third seed in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals – a franchise-best – last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ray Parks flirted with a triple-double with his 25-point, 10-rebound, eight-assist performance while Roi Sumang (18), Allein Maliksi (15), import Staphon Blair (14), Mac Belo (13) and Rabeh Al-Hussaini (12) turned in twin-digit scores as the Elite finished the elims with a 7-4 win-loss card for No. 3 overall, eclipsing their previous high of fifth spot in the 2018 Governors’ Cup.

The Elite are set to face the sixth-seeded team in a best-of-three quarters series, while the Aces (4-7) were relegated to a rubbermatch for the eighth and last playoff spot against either Phoenix (4-7) or Meralco (3-7).

“We challenged the players to get this seventh win for the franchise for ourselves and keep the third seed coming to the playoffs. We also need this to boost our confidence going to the playoffs, whoever we face,” said Blackwater coach Aries Dimaunahan, who helped the 12th-placed team in the Philippine Cup to a big turnaround in the mid-season tournament.

Blackwater and quarters-chasing Alaska engaged in a tight contest, battling through 22 lead changes and 13 deadlocks.

But it was the Elite who made the big plays towards the finish, drawing clutch baskets from Belo, Sumang and Al-Hussaini to pull away to the victory, a bounceback from their 97-115 loss to TNT a week ago.

Later, Justin Brownlee burned the hoops with 50 markers to power Barangay Ginebra to a 127-123 overtime nerve-wracker over Columbian Dyip, securing for the Gin Kings (7-4) the No. 4 seed.

The Gin Kings spoiled the 45-point outing of Columbian’s Lester Prosper and the Dyip’s bid for a graceful exit.

The scores: 

First Game

Blackwater 112 – Parks 25, Sumang 18, Maliksi 15, Blair 14, Belo 13, Al-Hussaini 12, Digregorio 6, Desiderio 4, Cortez 3, Sena 2, Alolino 0.

Alaska 104 – Simpson 24, Banchero 18, Thoss 15, Manuel 15, Teng 11, Enciso 9, Casio 6, Racal 4, Pascual 2, Exciminiano 0, Cruz 0.

Quarterscores: 27-32, 56-55, 80-78, 112-104

Second Game

Ginebra 127 – Brownlee 50, Aguilar 20, Pringle 16, Tenorio 15, Thompson 12, Slaughter 9, Devance 3, Mariano 2, Caguioa 0.

Columbian 123 – Prosper 45, Perez 20, Khobuntin 17, McCarthy 14, Cahilig 11, Escoto 9, Celda 4, Camson 3, Reyes 0, King, Faundo 0.

Quarterscores: 23-33, 55-51, 85-82, 113-113, 127-123

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao armed and ready for Thurman
By Dino Maragay | 11 hours ago
A reinvigorated Manny Pacquiao resumed training, getting back at his sparring partners in another grueling session.
Sports
Pacquiao to Thurman: Keep talking
By Dino Maragay | 10 hours ago
Keith Thurman can keep running his mouth, and Manny Pacquiao would still hardly care.
Sports
Petro Gazz dethrones Creamline for maiden PVL crown
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Powerhouse imports Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson were absolutely lethal, with the Creamline defense doing little to stop...
Sports
Davis confident Lakers will hit ground running
15 hours ago
The Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season for a sixth straight year despite the arrival of LeBron James in 2018, will...
Sports
Army survives BanKo to clinch bronze medal finish
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Led by veteran Jovelyn Gonzaga in the clutch, the Lady Troopers were able to squeak past the Perlas Spikers.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Go For Gold inks promo partnership with FIBA
1 hour ago
FIBA has signed a promotional partnership with Go For Gold Philippines that takes effect immediately, allowing the lottery...
Sports
Mighty rolls to third win, blasts Japan
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Mighty Sports Apparel-Phl extended its unscathed run to three games after scoring another rout, this time at the expense of Asian force Japan, 94-59, in Day 3 of the 41st William Jones Cup yesterday at the Changhua...
1 hour ago
Sports
LBC stag derby gets exciting start
July 15, 2019 - 12:00am
A combination of new gamefowl breeders and veterans took the early lead with two wins each as the Luzon Breeders Cup (LBC) 9-Stag Derby opened Friday at Pasay City Cockpit.
1 hour ago
Sports
Best job in the world
By Bill Velasco | July 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Sports journalists have a great job.
1 hour ago
Sports
Paeng Nepomuceno oldest keg Masters champ
July 15, 2019 - 12:00am
At the age of 62, bowling legend Paeng Nepomuceno hasn’t stopped winning.
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with