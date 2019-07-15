Elite clinch third spot

Blackwater breakthrough

MANILA, Philippines — Doing things by committee, Blackwater Elite nipped Alaska, 112-104, to clinch third seed in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals – a franchise-best – last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ray Parks flirted with a triple-double with his 25-point, 10-rebound, eight-assist performance while Roi Sumang (18), Allein Maliksi (15), import Staphon Blair (14), Mac Belo (13) and Rabeh Al-Hussaini (12) turned in twin-digit scores as the Elite finished the elims with a 7-4 win-loss card for No. 3 overall, eclipsing their previous high of fifth spot in the 2018 Governors’ Cup.

The Elite are set to face the sixth-seeded team in a best-of-three quarters series, while the Aces (4-7) were relegated to a rubbermatch for the eighth and last playoff spot against either Phoenix (4-7) or Meralco (3-7).

“We challenged the players to get this seventh win for the franchise for ourselves and keep the third seed coming to the playoffs. We also need this to boost our confidence going to the playoffs, whoever we face,” said Blackwater coach Aries Dimaunahan, who helped the 12th-placed team in the Philippine Cup to a big turnaround in the mid-season tournament.

Blackwater and quarters-chasing Alaska engaged in a tight contest, battling through 22 lead changes and 13 deadlocks.

But it was the Elite who made the big plays towards the finish, drawing clutch baskets from Belo, Sumang and Al-Hussaini to pull away to the victory, a bounceback from their 97-115 loss to TNT a week ago.

Later, Justin Brownlee burned the hoops with 50 markers to power Barangay Ginebra to a 127-123 overtime nerve-wracker over Columbian Dyip, securing for the Gin Kings (7-4) the No. 4 seed.

The Gin Kings spoiled the 45-point outing of Columbian’s Lester Prosper and the Dyip’s bid for a graceful exit.

The scores:

First Game

Blackwater 112 – Parks 25, Sumang 18, Maliksi 15, Blair 14, Belo 13, Al-Hussaini 12, Digregorio 6, Desiderio 4, Cortez 3, Sena 2, Alolino 0.

Alaska 104 – Simpson 24, Banchero 18, Thoss 15, Manuel 15, Teng 11, Enciso 9, Casio 6, Racal 4, Pascual 2, Exciminiano 0, Cruz 0.

Quarterscores: 27-32, 56-55, 80-78, 112-104

Second Game

Ginebra 127 – Brownlee 50, Aguilar 20, Pringle 16, Tenorio 15, Thompson 12, Slaughter 9, Devance 3, Mariano 2, Caguioa 0.

Columbian 123 – Prosper 45, Perez 20, Khobuntin 17, McCarthy 14, Cahilig 11, Escoto 9, Celda 4, Camson 3, Reyes 0, King, Faundo 0.

Quarterscores: 23-33, 55-51, 85-82, 113-113, 127-123