Manny Pacquiao cool, calm, collected as fight nears

HOLLYWOOD – Loud music filled the air as Manny Pacquiao, in a playful mood, concluded a two-hour training at the Wild Card Gym Saturday.

Pacquiao sang along as Neil Diamond’s 1969 hit “Sweet Caroline” rang out. It was a fun-filled afternoon exactly a week before the fight.

The eight-division champion fooled around with those close to the ring, throwing water at one of his buddies, then laughing hard.

As he shadow-boxed, the die-hard basketball fan spun around and jumped high as if he was taking a three-point shot.

On Saturday, the 20th of July, the Filipino boxer and senator faces fellow WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman at the MGM.

It’s a dangerous fight. At 40, any fight is a dangerous fight for Pacquiao.

But the atmosphere at Freddie Roach’s Hollywood gym did not in any way give any hint of the danger that lies ahead.

Pacquiao sparred six rounds against AB Lopez and Jessie Roman. It’s the penultimate day of sparring. Monday will be the last, and he’ll do four.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao, after freshening up, said he’s ready to rumble, and prove that he still deserves a world title.

“One more week,” he said.

“Oo, pwede na tayong lumaban (We can fight now). Pwede bukas, makalawa (It can be tomorrow or the day after),” Pacquiao added.

As usual, he refused to give any prediction.

“We can’t say. We cannot predict what could happen. Only God knows. And God is good all the time,” he said.

Pacquiao has fire in his eyes and had shown strong resistance against Thurman’s words, at one point saying things against the Bible.

The ring icon from General Santos City said he no longer cares as much as he did a few weeks ago.

“Wala na (It’s nothing). Whatever he says. Padaldalin mo lang (Let him talk). Ang ilog na mababaw, maingay (Still waters run deep),” he said.

“Hindi naman ako galit (I’m not mad),” Pacquiao added.

Getting off the ring, Pacquiao wore a big smile, and was met by his American trainer. He put his arms over Freddie’s shoulder.

Roach whispered something in Pacquiao’s ears, and the latter flashed the thumbs-up sign.

“Great sparring,” said Roach as his boxer walked away.

It’s one week to the fight, and the air is clear.