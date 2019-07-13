NEW ON NETFLIX
Aidric Chan closes in on leader with 67
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - July 13, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Aidric Chan fumbled at the finish but still kept his title bid going with a 67, just two strokes behind new leader Walker Franklin of Connecticut after three rounds in the boys’ centerpiece event in the Junior World Championships at the Torrey Pines North in San Diego, California Thursday.

Three behind halfway leader Andi Xu, Chan rattled four birdies at the front to press his bid then added two more at the back to pull within one off Franklin, who went six-under after 12 holes and finished with a 65. But the spearhead of the Phl team in this year’s SEA Games holed out with a bogey on the 18th and wound up with a five-under card for a 208.

Franklin pooled a 206 and grabbed a one-stroke lead over New Zealand’s Jimmy Zheng, who had a 207 after a 66, guaranteeing a shootout in the final 18 holes in the 15-18 age category. Xu groped for a second 72 and slipped to joint fifth at 210.

Meanwhile, Rianne Malixi sizzled with a brilliant bogey-free six-under 67 at the par-73 Torrey Pines GC North but still lost by five to Thai Chutimon Rujiranan in their battle for the girls’ 11-12 crown.

Rujiranan, four up over Malixi after two rounds, opened with four straight birdies and went on to shoot a 66 to post a runaway victory in the 54-hole tournament at 204. The Filipina bet wound up with a 209 that included a 72 and a 70.

Eagle Ace Superal, on the other hand, ended up joint seventh in the 13-14 section ruled by Taiwanese Hsin Tai Lin. 

