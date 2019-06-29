PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Kuttika Kaewpin and the Creamline Cool Smashers notch their ninth straight win and head into the Final Four with a 9-1 slate.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Creamline makes easy work of BaliPure for 9th straight win
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2019 - 5:32pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers finished their Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference eliminations bid with a ninth straight win after breezing past listless BaliPure, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18, at the FilOil Flying V Centre here on Saturday.

Led by the offense of Kuttika Kaewpin and birthday girl Alyssa Valdez, the Cool Smashers sent BaliPure out the door with a winless campaign.

Despite flashes of brilliance from the Water Defenders early on, they just couldn't keep up with the defending champions.

Creamline ends the eliminations with a 9-1 slate and will most likely find themselves as the second seed.

Dani Djakovic and Alexandra Vajdova led BaliPure in the losing effort.

