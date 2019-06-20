PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Zambo aces dominate PPS Alamada tilt
June 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Sydney Enriquez and Eric Tangub lived up to the hype and came away with a pair of twin title feats as the Zamboanga bets took the MVP honors in the PPS-PEPP Alamada national age-group tennis tournament at the Alamada Tennis Club in Cotabato recently.

Enriquez, 16, powered her way past three rivals in shutout fashions then trounced Angel Denopol, 6-2, 6-3, in the finals to rule her age bracket. The Salug, Zambo del Norte star matched that romp in the premier 18-U division then overwhelmed Zykla Cervantes, 6-3, 6-0, in the championship to cap another strong showing in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Tangub also turned in a solid outing in boys’ play of the tournament that served as part of the Mindanao swing of the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala circuit headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro, crushing Gene Espinosa, 6-1, 6-3, to top the 16-U class. The Tukuran, Zambo del Sur ace then rolled past Reyman Saldivar, 6-1, 6-1, to add the 18-U diadem.

Three campaigners from Kabacan (Jairo Ramirez and siblings Armando and Reyman Saldivar) and one each from Lanao del Norte (Denopol) and Ozamiz (Judy Ann Padilla) shared the spotlight by ruling their respective divisions in the four-day event sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg.

Ramirez clobbered Yusuf Maldo, 4-2, 4-2, in the 10-unisex finals; Armando Saldivar foiled Maldo, 6-1, 6-4, for the 12-U crown; Reyman Saldivar took the 14-U title with 6-1, 6-3 romp over Espinosa; Denopol downed Rose Messiona, 6-2, 6-2, for the girls’ 12-U diadem; and Padilla repulsed Denopol for the 14-U crown.

Enriquez later teamed up with Padilla to blast Zykla Cervantes and Shiela Balinas, 8-1, for the 18-U doubles title with Reyman Saldivar and Kristofer Espinosa taking the boys’ plum with an 8-5 escape over Erick Tangub and Ace Bejarin.

Denopol and Messiona bagged the 14-U diadem with an 8-3 rout of Ayezza Dino and Seth Ramirez with Reyman Saldivar and Faisal Magarang edging Kristofer Espinosa and Brent del Socorro, 8-6, for the boys’ trophy. Johnel Maldo and Ramirez pocketed the 10-unisex title with an 8-2 victory over Erick Bation and Jaffe Tibungcog.

