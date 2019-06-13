From backboards to clipboards: Jeffrey Cariaso's flight on the sidelines

MANILA, Philippines — Alaska Aces great Jeffrey Cariaso has had a storied career as a player.



With more than a handful of championships and individual awards to his name, "The Jet" is undoubtedly a household name in the PBA.



Despite retiring back in 2010, he is still a constant presence in the basketball court.



But this time, Cariaso finds himself watching from the sidelines as assistant coach for the Alaska Aces.



While most know him for his coaching in the pros, Cariaso doesn't stop there.



With the Jr. NBA and the Alaska Basketball Powercamp, Cariaso finds himself among young male and female ballers as mentor.



But more than developing their skills on the court, the seven-time PBA champion takes pride in affecting kids' lives the most.



"I think what's most satisfying is really us being able to touch the lives of many, many campers all over the country," Cariaso said in an interview with Philstar.com.



"Not just teaching them about basketball skills on the court but also being able to teach them the importance of star values," he said.



Mentoring pro players almost all-year round and dealing with younger athletes during the programs provide a refreshing change of scenery for the 46-year-old Cariaso.



"It's really nice to coach at that level because you know they're willing to learn and they're gonna try to do everything you tell them," Cariaso said.



While Cariaso is the one who gives lessons to the young athletes he mentors, the learning goes both ways for the 6'2" baller.



"It has taught me to be a little more patient because there is patience needed when you're teaching at that level," Cariaso said.



After a long and celebrated career in the world of basketball, Cariaso's love for the game now gets to shine through the players he mentors.



"You kinda see yourself in them a little bit, you see how much love they have for the sport," Cariaso said.



"When I see that, it's something I never forget because I know that kid is kind of on the right track... To see them kind of grow and develop is really something that makes me happy that I was somehow part of that," he added.