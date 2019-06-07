PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Hidilyn Diaz of Philippines competes in the women's 53kg weightlifting event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on August 21, 2018.
Money Sharma/Agence France-Presse
'All's well' between Hidilyn Diaz, PSC
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 7, 2019 - 9:49am

MANILA, Philippines — Days after posting a plea for financial support on social media, Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) met on Thursday to settle the matter, ensuring her Tokyo Olympics 2020 bid will be well backed.

Diaz, who posted on Instagram earlier this week about her financial troubles, met with PSC Chairman William Ramirez to discuss her struggles.

"The government will continue to support her... We have pledged our support before and will continue to do so because we are focused on that Olympic gold as much as Hidilyn is," Ramirez said.

Meanwhile, Diaz promised to never quit on her Olympic quest.

Diaz is set to compete in the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships in Thailand in September.

HIDILYN DIAZ OLYMPICS PSC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Warriors co-owner banned for 1 year, fined for Lowry shove
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Stevens reached over two seats to shove Lowry after the Toronto guard crashed into the stands going after a loose ball.
Sports
Durant out for Game 4 of NBA Finals but Thompson to return
2 hours ago
Golden State star forward Kevin Durant will miss game four of the NBA Finals on Friday with a right calf injury, but guard...
Sports
Bogut, Thomas slam Abueva on his fracas with Jones
By Olmin Leyba | June 7, 2019 - 12:00am
The skirmish between Phoenix’s Calvin Abueva and TNT’s import Terrence Jones has reached international status with foreign media outlets carrying video of the action, prompting a couple of NBA players...
Sports
Cruz, Miranda dealt to NLEX?
By Olmin Leyba | June 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Long in the freezer at TNT, guard Jericho Cruz may finally get unfrozen if a reported three-way trade among the KaTropa, NLEX and NorthPort pushes through.
Sports
The best for the Beast
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial’s decision to slap an indefinite suspension on Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva was the best way to straighten out the Beast’s tumultuous basketball career, providing the...
Sports
Latest
3 minutes ago
Pacquiao vows to thrash 'loudmouth' Thurman
3 minutes ago
Manny Pacquiao has vowed to silence Keith Thurman at their World Boxing Association title bout next month, calling him a "loudmouth"...
Sports
2 hours ago
Federer, Nadal resume rivalry; Djokovic faces Thiem
2 hours ago
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer play the 39th meeting of their historic rivalry in the French Open semifinals.
Sports
11 hours ago
Phoenix raring to defy odds
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Hit hard by suspension of key personnel and injury to its starting import, Phoenix sets out to prove its mettle in the face...
Sports
11 hours ago
Philippines belles pull shockers, enter quarters
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is a surprise package, defying the odds and pulling one shock win after the other on the way to making the...
Sports
11 hours ago
Van der Valk pulls away by six shots on record 65
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Two low rounds do not make a champion golfer. But with a huge-six shot lead with 36 holes to play, Guido Van der Valk could...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with