'All's well' between Hidilyn Diaz, PSC

MANILA, Philippines — Days after posting a plea for financial support on social media, Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) met on Thursday to settle the matter, ensuring her Tokyo Olympics 2020 bid will be well backed.

Diaz, who posted on Instagram earlier this week about her financial troubles, met with PSC Chairman William Ramirez to discuss her struggles.

Accompanied by AFP Special Services Chief Col. Taharudin Ampatuan, Rio Olympics silver medalist @diaz_hidilyn met with PSC Chairman William Ramirez this afternoon and discussed issues that may have prompted her to post her plea for help on social pic.twitter.com/pZ1FAZJXHC — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) June 6, 2019

"The government will continue to support her... We have pledged our support before and will continue to do so because we are focused on that Olympic gold as much as Hidilyn is," Ramirez said.

Meanwhile, Diaz promised to never quit on her Olympic quest.

Diaz is set to compete in the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships in Thailand in September.