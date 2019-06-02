Just another game for Banko when they face rival Creamline

MANILA, Philippines — The Banko Perlas Spikers have developed a storied rivalry with the Creamline Cool Smashers in the past few PVL seasons.

But for Perlas import Kia Bright, she wants herself and her squad to treat their Sunday matchup against the Cool Smashers just like any other game.

"For me, I mean I'm unaware of the rivalries. So I guess coming in I just try to keep things simple, approach it the same way," Bright said to the media on Saturday.

"When you get too caught up and all that, you know, you won't play like yourself," she said.

With a sizable fanbase, facing Creamline is always a test. A flock of fans jeering against you when you play their favorite team.

But Bright says Banko will focus on themselves and what they can control.

"We need to just simplify things, play our game," she said.

"Its [just] one more game and we'll take it one point at a time," she added.

Banko Perlas and Creamline both have 1-1 records.

The teams are set on a collision course this afternoon at 4 p.m.