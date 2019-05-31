UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
LPGA Tour campaigner Dottie Ardina and top amateur Yuka Saso
US WOMEN’s open: Ardina, Saso slug it out with world’s best, brightest
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - May 31, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — LPGA Tour campaigner Dottie Ardina and top amateur Yuka Saso have toned down expectations but are hopeful of their respective chances against the world’s best in the US Women’s Open which fires off Thursday at the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, SC (today in Manila).

While Ardina drew a rather late start at 2:46 p.m. with Thai Pornanong Phatlum and US amateur Rose Zhang on No. 1, Saso hopes to come out strong in her 7:11 a.m. clash with Americans Austin Ernst and Marina Alex, also on the first hole.

But the Filipina aces will be in for what could be their toughest challenge in their respective careers with the best and the brightest all ready and raring to mix it up in the $5 million championship, the second golfing major headed by the top 10 players in the current world rankings.

No. 1 Ko Jin-Young, No. 2 Minjee Lee of Australia and No. 3 Sung Hyun Park head the elite roster that also includes defending champion Ariya Jutanugard of Thailand, Hataoka Nasa, Canadian Brooke Henderson, Korean Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson of the US, Korean Kim Sei Young and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda.

Ardina made it to the full-packed 156-player list through the backdoor, coming in as an alternate after barely missing the sectional qualifier in Colorado. In contrast, Saso, the reigning Asian Games gold medalist, gained a spot by topping her side of the elims in Georgia, joining 25 other amateurs in the crack field.

“I can’t wait to tee it up with the LPGA stars,” said the 17-year-old Saso.

DOTTIE ARDINA YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Young Filipina baller shows off sweet handles
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The 13-year-old Vibanco has handles so sweet that even the WNBA couldn't help but take notice.
Sports
Ujiri goes from Nigerian boyhood to become NBA's Raptors boss
10 hours ago
Masai Ujiri, who only discovered basketball as a teen growing up in Nigeria, made the crucial decisions that lifted the Toronto...
Sports
FEU survives EAC rally for huge Filoil win
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
The Tamaraws were in control for the first 36 minutes of the game and led, 70-52, after two free throws by Alec Stockton,...
Sports
Live Updates: NBA Finals Game 1
By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Entering into their first Finals appearance in franchise history, the Raptors hold home court advantage over Golden Stat...
Sports
Arellano's Araña advances to 'King of the Hardcourt' quarters
By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Araña joins Joe Gomez De Liaño of UP, NU’s John Galinato, Letran’s King Caralipio and Lyceum’s...
Sports
Latest
Seven-man CEU 5 survives Go for Gold
By Kristina Villanueva | May 31, 2019 - 12:00am
Centro Escolar U rose above off-court turmoil, getting past Go for Gold-CSB despite a depleted lineup, 84-74, to advance to the PBA D-League Final 4.
38 minutes ago
Sports
Spain new hub in Gilas buildup
By Olmin Leyba | May 31, 2019 - 12:00am
As it forgoes plans to go to Russia, Gilas Pilipinas sets its sights on a training and tuneup sortie in Spain to build up for its tough campaign in the FIBA World Cup.
38 minutes ago
Sports
Volcanoes stun Sri Lankans, enter final
By Olmin Leyba | May 31, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippine Volcanoes gained a crack at back-to-back titles in the Asia Rugby Championship Division I after pulling the rug from under favored Sri Lanka, 39-22, in the Cup semifinal Wednesday at Taipei Municipal...
38 minutes ago
Sports
Local bets gear up for Asian Elite showdown
May 31, 2019 - 12:00am
SEA Games gold medalist Claire Adorna banners a compact cast of triathletes all set for a fierce battle in the Asian Elite to be held side by side with the centerpiece pro division in the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3...
38 minutes ago
Sports
World Slasher Cup closing rounds up
May 31, 2019 - 12:00am
The keenly followed 2019 World Slasher Cup 2 Invitational 9-Cock Derby reaches fever pitch entering the last two rounds tomorrow and Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
38 minutes ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with