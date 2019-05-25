Gilas belles overpower Sri Lanka

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team fell to Japan, 8-20, but bounced back with a 21-6 rout of Sri Lanka in pool play yesterday to all but seal a berth in the knockout round of the 2019 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Changsha, China.

The Nationals, who swept their assignments in the qualifying stage Thursday, hit the wall against the methodical Japanese side, but proved too tough against the Sri Lankans.

The quartet of Janine Pontejos, Afril Bernardino, Jack Animam and Clare Castro toyed with the Sri Lankans, thus, keeping their title hopes alive.

Bernardino bounced back from a two-point effort against Japan by imposing her will on Sri Lanka and finished with a game-high nine points.

Castro also contributed significantly with six points in just three minutes of action.

The sweet-shooting Pontejos, the FIBA 3x3 World Cup three-point shooting champion, struggled for the second straight game, making just three points.

But Bernardino and Castro gamely took the cudgels for the team under coach Pat Aquino.

The knockout playoffs start today.