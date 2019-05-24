UAAP
Gilas belles sizzle
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - May 24, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women’s team continued its dominant run as it smashed Vanuatu, 22-5, yesterday to sweep its way to the tournament proper of the 2019 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Changsha, China.

Janine Pontejos, Afril Bernardino, Jack Animam and Clare Castro completed an emphatic three-game sweep in Pool A.

The Nationals will take on Japan at 4:30 p.m., then against Sri Lanka a little later today in Pool C where the top two will advance further in the knockout playoffs.

